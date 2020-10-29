Prospect Awards: Contribution to Mining

Australian Mining is proud to announce the finalists for the 2020 Australian Mining Prospect Awards.

The Contribution to Mining award recognises an individual who has gone above and beyond within the mining industry over the past two years.

The finalists of the Contribution to Mining award are:

Teagan Dowler, capability manager and project manager, STS Consulting Australia

Starting as one of the youngest leadership coaches in the heavy industry, Teagan Dowler has coached more than 500 supervisors and superintendents across the mining and resources industries since 2012.

The Diversity Practitioners Association co-founder is praised for her ability to quickly form relationships of trust, with her legacy remembered years after delivering her coaching service.

She also launched an online community called The Blue Collared Women to support women in the mining industry, with the community growing to more than 3500 people today.

Since then, the platform has grown to offer pro-bono and professional services in support of diversity and inclusion.

Dowler is the author of Rules of the Game: Women in the Masculine Industries.

Simon Lovell, product application specialist, Wilson Mining Services

Simon Lovell’s expertise in cavity filling and strata consolidation allows him to manage and execute specialised projects in underground coal and hard rock mining.

He was involved in remote sealing operations in New South Wales, Queensland and New Zealand as part of a mines re-entry effort following an explosion and underground heating incidents.

These include the Pike River re-entry in October 2019, a project that was completed under extreme conditions.

Lovell led a team that successfully executed a Rocsil ventilation plug and allowed the recovery team to step further than they had since the mine exploded in 2010.

He was also instrumental in the development and installation of emergency sealing systems in multiple underground coal mines following a series of heating events in the sector.

Liam O’Connor, national safety, health, environment and quality manager, Powerlines Plus

Liam O’Connor’s contribution to the mining sector has come from his influence as a board member of Directions Disability Support Services, working at heights committee member with Fortescue Metals Group, global change agent committee member with BHP, and vice-chair of Australian Institute of Health and Safety (AIHS) Western Australia, to name a few.

A member of the IRATA International Health and Safety Committee, O’Connor is responsible for a social impact program that provides a training and long-term employment pathway into the mining and fly-in, fly-out sectors.

The program earned him a Diversity and Inclusion Champion award from the Safety Institute of Australia (now AIHS) in 2018.

O’Connor is passionate about mental health, environmental protection and providing employment opportunities for Indigenous Australians.

David Bennett, mine manager at Mount Thorley Warkworth, Yancoal

With a 23-year career at the Mount Thorley Warkworth operation in New South Wales, David Bennett today leads the largest team on site since Yancoal acquired the operation in September 2017.

He guided a team of more than 700 employees through a journey of cultural and operational change.

This includes challenging deep-seeded beliefs, historical norms and long-standing processes.

Bennett’s work is evidenced in the improvement of employees’ likeliness to recommend Yancoal as a workplace of choice, from a score of -45.2 to 21.5 within 12 months.

He’s also instrumental in improving the safety culture of the mining team, which experienced a decrease in the average number of safety incidents from 19 per month to just nine in 2018.