Celebrate diversity, inclusion with AusIMM

AusIMM is bringing the resources sector together in March to celebrate women’s achievements and champion progress for diversity and inclusion at its International Women’s Day Events Series.

In partnership with companies, governments and kindred bodies, the series will be held in six Australian capital cities from March 2-10.

The luncheon events will feature speakers who will share their story and insights that will inspire people to join AusIMM in making real difference in their workplace.

AusIMM has launched an impressive line-up of keynote speakers for the series: Julie Bishop (Australian National University chancellor and former Foreign Minister of Australia) in Perth; Kirstin Ferguson (ABC deputy chair) in Brisbane; Brooke Boney (Today Show host, Channel 9) in Melbourne; and Carolyn Miller (creative business strategist) in Sydney.

Leading voices from the resources sector will feature as panellists in Adelaide and Hobart including Andrew Cole (OZ Minerals CEO) and Giulia Savio (Newcrest principal of diversity and inclusion) at the Adelaide event. Savio will be joined by Benita Husband (pitt&sherry CEO) in Hobart.

In the lead up to the Perth event at Optus Stadium, Julie Bishop said International Women’s Day was a call for action to achieve the goal of gender equality.

“Women facing discrimination must have hope that change for the better can occur and that they can one day be fully empowered in their families, communities and nations,” Bishop said.

“No nation can reach its full potential unless it harnesses the intellect, skills and energy of all its citizens and that includes the 50 per cent that is female.”

Kirstin Ferguson, keynote speaker for Brisbane, encouraged both men and women to work together in fulfilling the true meaning of IWD’s event theme ‘Each for Equal’, and for employers to consider the positive impact diverse teams can have in any organisation.

“Better decisions come from having diverse ways of thinking about issues around the table and diversity also means ensuring that the women’s voices you hear from are diverse as well,” Ferguson said.

Expected to attract more than 2000 people with all sectors of the industry represented, the luncheons are a perfect opportunity for professionals and organisational leaders to network and showcase their support for a more diverse and inclusive sector.

For more informational on group bookings and sponsorship opportunities and how you can get involved visit iwd.ausimm.com.

Event Details

Monday 2 March 2020 I Brisbane | Hilton | 11.30 am | Kirstin Ferguson

Tuesday 3 March 2020 | Sydney | KPMG | 11.30 am | Carolyn Miller

Wednesday 4 March 2020 | Melbourne | RACV City Club | 11.30 am | Brooke Boney

Thursday 5 March 2020 | Adelaide | 11.30 am | Giulia Savio

Friday 6 March 2020 | Perth | Optus Stadium | 12 pm | Julie Bishop

Tuesday 10 March 2020 | Hobart | 11.30 am | Benita Husband