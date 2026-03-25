EU trade deal unlocks critical minerals boost

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Australia’s mining sector is set to gain a major export and investment boost under the newly finalised Australia–European Union Free Trade Agreement (A-EU FTA), with tariffs scrapped on critical minerals and new pathways opened for EU capital into Australian projects.

Under the agreement, all tariffs on Australian energy and resources exports to the EU will be permanently eliminated, including those applied to critical minerals, lithium hydroxide, hydrogen and associated carriers, which have faced duties of up to around 5.5 per cent.

The tariff removal is expected to sharpen the competitiveness of Australian miners in the European market, with EU companies – particularly battery manufacturers – signalling stronger demand for Australian critical minerals as a result.

The deal also introduces modern investment rules aimed at improving certainty for investors, alongside an increase to Australia’s foreign investment screening threshold for private EU investors. These measures are expected to support greater investment into Australian mining projects, downstream processing and critical minerals supply chains.

The agreement builds on the Australia–EU Strategic Partnership on Sustainable Critical Minerals signed in 2024, strengthening collaboration across critical minerals, renewable fuels, and research and development.

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) welcomed the agreement, particularly the removal of tariffs on critical mineral exports.

AMEC chief executive officer Warren Pearce said the outcome would support Australian producers targeting European markets.

“This is a really positive outcome for Australian critical minerals producers looking to access the European market and ensures Australian companies can compete on a fair basis,” Pearce said.

“AMEC commends Minister Farrell and the Federal Government on securing this important outcome – particularly at a time of geopolitical uncertainty.”

Speaking during Minerals Week 2026 in Canberra, Minerals Council of Australia chief executive officer Tania Constable said the agreement would strengthen Australia’s position as a reliable global supplier.

Constable said removing tariffs across resources and critical minerals would support open and predictable trade with a key strategic partner.

The A-EU FTA is expected to improve market access for Australian miners while reinforcing Australia’s role in supplying materials critical to energy systems, defence technologies and advanced manufacturing.

It also provides a platform for increased EU investment across commodities including lithium, rare earths, antimony, nickel, cobalt, copper and uranium, supporting further value-adding opportunities within Australia’s resources sector.

The EU deal follows an agreement a couple of weeks ago for Australia to join the G7 critical minerals alliance helmed by Canada. That deal deepened cooperation with Canada on critical minerals exploration and processing as well as other avenues for cooperation between the two countries.

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