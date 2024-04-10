Equipped for the future

With its extensive after-market support, XCMG Australia is determined to see its customers grow. Image: XCMG Australia

XCMG Australia has plans to become a household name in the mining industry.

One of China’s oldest and largest construction and mining manufacturers has put down roots in Australia, with a mission to become the local industry’s number one.

XCMG Group’s journey to supplying high-quality equipment began in 1943. Since then, the company has risen to household-name status in its native China, and its products are now exported to more than 183 countries and regions via over 300 global distributors.

For over 30 years, XCMG has held the title of China’s leading mining and construction equipment manufacturer, the company said, and it is currently ranked third in the world. And it’s now bringing these years of expertise to local soil with XCMG Australia.

The company’s product range encompasses mining trucks, excavators, loaders, graders, cranes, hydraulic parts, and rollers decked out to thrive in the harshest of working environments.

XCMG Australia mining trucks are designed for high transport efficiency and low maintenance costs without compromising on operator comfort or safety.

With a national parts centre in Melbourne, XCMG Australia has plans to expand into Perth with another centre, while a research and development facility is a possibility looming on the horizon in the short term.

“We’re in major growth mode right now because we see the future in the Australian mining sector,” XCMG Australia general manager and director Roy Rossini told Australian Mining. “We’ve been in this space overseas for several years, developing machines and growing and getting better and better.

“Companies are now recognising the fact that we are a true, committed player in the industry.”

Rossini emphasised the fact XCMG Australia is working with its customers in the resources sector to develop solutions based on the specific needs of Australian mine sites.

“We’re orientated around tapping into the local market with local knowledge,” he said.

“Our customers’ expertise and input are enabling us to build new models for the marketplace from the ground up with a flexibility and efficiency that really sets us apart from the rest.”

Adaptability to customers’ specific needs sits at the centre of XCMG operations, and Rossini feels the company is leading the charge in an especially appealing brand of service.

“At XCMG Australia, we’re prioritising good old-fashioned service and adaptability without the wait times,” he said. “We want to be involved in the customer’s business and get an understanding of their real requirements.

“We can make instant machine adjustments with a phone call, based on the customer’s needs.”

Rossini described a situation in which XCMG Australia was recently able to adjust a machine to suit the needs of a major mining operation with the touch of a button.

“While we were standing there talking to the operator about their needs, we video called our manufacturing centre in China and made adjustments to the machine then and there,” he said. “We had componentry shipped to the site within 24 hours.”

XCMG Australia national business development manager Jason Keays believes this near-instant engineering and technical support is setting the company up to change the landscape of mining services in Australia.

“It drastically reduces lead times on heavy machinery like our mining trucks, putting us a cut above the competition,” he said. “A lot of original equipment manufacturers have a two- or three-year lead time, but our manufacturing capabilities have us sitting at around eight months, or even earlier.”

XCMG Australia machinery is manufactured in China, and Keays stressed the fact that the providence of its high-quality parts is an essential aspect of the business.

“Our equipment is built with quality components from established companies with brand recognition in the Australian mining industry,” he said. “Customers can trust our quality and have confidence in the longevity of our machines. XCMG Australia’s extensive network of national dealerships is a vital link between its experts and the heart of our Australian customers.”

Each dealership is staffed by trained experts who understand the intricacies of the company’s machinery.

Team members can provide expert guidance and support to customers at any stage of their journey.

“All of our dealers have many years’ experience in capital equipment sales and support, and we have chosen partners that are capable of supplying our customers the after-sales service and back-up that exceeds their expectations,” Rossini said.

“We currently have around 17 outlets in Australia, with more coming in the next 12 months. Our reach in the Australian mining sector is growing every day.

“Whether it’s helping to identify the right parts for a specific repair or offering maintenance tips to prolong the lifespan of equipment, our dealership partners are dedicated to delivering exceptional service and support.”

As the mining sector grows and expands, the company is ramping up its own research and development capabilities to meet the industry at the forefront of innovation.

One pathway for which XCMG Australia is becoming known is its autonomous machinery, which is capable of significantly increasing efficiency and decreasing carbon usage.

Australia is placing ever-increasing emphasis on sustainable mining practices as operators gear up to reach net-zero targets. Electric machinery is one way XCMG Australia is helping operators choose a greener alternative to traditional diesel-powered equipment.

By choosing electric machinery, operators can reduce emissions, lower carbon footprints, and meet environmental regulations.

For operators who aren’t ready to make the switch, XCMG Australia can supply high-quality diesel equipment with a decarbonisation pathway in place to convert to electric down the line.

XCMG Group signed a major partnership with Brazilian-based iron ore miner Vale in 2021 for zero-emission equipment and autonomous machinery. Keays said XCMG Australia is also determined to become a decarbonising player in the Australian mining sector.

“Again, our focus is on working with the customer on research and development and tying solutions into the future of mining,” he said.

“By increasing our skin in the game, we can give our customers more options for their own future.”

That type of forward-focus is part of XCMG Australia’s plan to grow with the local mining sector.

Though specifics are being kept under wraps, Keays and Rossini emphasised the fact the company is looking to the next 12 months and beyond with major development projects in the pipeline.

“We have huge plans to electrify equipment across our entire range,” Rossini said. “Prototypes are underway at our manufacturing facilities in China, so it’s an exciting time for the company.”

Thriving in a dynamic landscape like the mining industry can be tough, but XCMG Australia is determined to take the guesswork out of choosing the right equipment by bringing its knowledge and expertise to mine sites across the country.

“Whether it’s providing top-quality machinery, offering expert guidance and support or ensuring prompt access to parts and components, we are dedicated to helping our customers succeed,” Rossini said.

“As we continue to grow and expand into the future, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and we look forward to serving the needs of our customers for many years to come.”

This feature appeared in the April 2024 issue of Australian Mining.