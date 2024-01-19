Epiroc unveils latest electric Pit Viper drill rigs

Epiroc's Pit Viper drills. Image: Epiroc.

Epiroc has introduced three new electric Pit Viper drills as part of its Pit Viper rotary blasthole drill rigs range.

With the release of the Pit Viper 271 XC E, Pit Viper 275 XC E, and Pit Viper 291 E blasthole drill rigs, Epiroc now provides electric alternatives for each drill in its Pit Viper series.

Falling under the banner of its smart and green series, Epiroc’s newest electric-driven Pit Viper drills promote a more sustainable operation by boasting a smaller carbon footprint, achieved through zero exhaust emissions and zero fuel consumption.

The electric-driven blasthole drills have also been designed with superior automation features that optimise productivity and enhance safety and accuracy through live work elimination.

The Pit Viper 271 XC E is capable of drilling single-pass holes up to 18m with diameters up to 270mm, and the Pit Viper 275 XC E can handle single-pass holes up to 11m with diameters reaching 270mm.

Both drills can be configured with the XC package to provide 42.5 tonnes bit load capacity.

All three new rigs are supported by a bit load capacity of 42-tonnes, ensuring reliable and effective drilling.

“These electric-driven Pit Viper drills exemplify Epiroc’s unwavering commitment to accelerate change in the mining industry,” Epiroc global product manager – large blasthole Cynthia Rodriguez said.

“By combining advanced automation solutions with sustainability, we are offering state-of-the-art drills and paving the way for a safer, more efficient future in mining operations.”

