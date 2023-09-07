Epiroc secures partnership with Kamoa Copper

Epiroc has confirmed it will continue its partnership with Kamoa Copper in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after winning its largest-ever order for the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula copper mining complex.

The order includes several Minetruck MT65 S haulers as well as Scooptram ST18 S loaders, Boomer 282 face drilling rigs and Simba E70 S production drilling rigs.

Kamoa Copper will use the machines to expand operations at the complex, which is set to be among the world’s lowest greenhouse gas-emitting copper mines.

“The customer’s focus on sustainability and productivity, coupled with the large size of the mine, makes it especially exciting to contribute to its success,” Epiroc president and chief executive officer Helena Hedblom said.

Sami Niiranen, president of Epiroc underground division, agreed.

“We are proud and happy to be able to continue contributing to Kamoa Copper’s success as it expands its operations,” Niiranen said.

Epiroc has held a presence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 2001 and currently has approximately 120 employees working in the country. Most of these employees are Congolese nationals.

“Kamoa Copper chose Epiroc to be one of our strategic partners for the supply of trackless mobile mining equipment due to its proven and matured industry track record,” Kamoa Copper executive engineer Jan Johannes Hough said.

“The equipment selected proved to be reliable and feasible in various applications in the mining industry. It will play a critical role in achieving production targets in line with the expansion program of Kamoa Copper and the resulting guidance given to the market.”