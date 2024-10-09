Epiroc secures major order from Newmont

Image: Epiroc

Epiroc has won an equipment order from Newmont at its Boddington gold-copper mine in Western Australia.

The order, which was booked in the third quarter of 2024, includes a fleet of Epiroc’s Pit Viper 231 and SmartROC D65 drill rigs, which will be operated remotely to enhance safety and efficiency.

Along with providing the new fleet, Epiroc will also offer service support to Newmont.

“We have a long-standing partnership with Newmont, which is on the forefront of advanced mining operations,” Epiroc’s president and chief executive officer Helena Hedblom said.

“We are happy to support them as they continue to make their operations as safe and productive as possible.”

Newmont, the world’s leading gold producer, has been working with Epiroc for years at the Boddington site.

“This order recognises and continues this successful relationship that has enabled the success of the Boddington drilling operations over the life of the mine,” Newmont’s general manager at the Boddington mine site Chris Dark said.

“Together we look forward to unlocking the long-term future of the Boddington site, which is recognised globally as a Tier 1 gold asset.”

The Pit Viper 231 drill rig is known for its flexibility and reliability in both rotary and down-the-hole drilling operations, while the SmartROC D65 delivers precise and efficient drilling performance.

Both machines are designed with advanced technology and fuel efficiency in mind, reinforcing Newmont’s commitment to sustainable mining practices.

In other recent news at Epiroc, after completing its acquisition of ASI Mining earlier this year, Epiroc is ready for a change.

Epiroc will no longer market its surface autonomous business under the ASI Mining name, but solely under the Epiroc brand.

The company said this transition underscores its commitment to delivering advanced surface automation solutions, focusing on accelerating integration and advancing functionality development.

As part of this rebranding, the ASI Mining autonomous mining solution, previously known as Mobius, has been renamed LinkOA.