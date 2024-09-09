Epiroc opens surface mining automation centre

Image: Epiroc

Epiroc has celebrated the grand opening of its new surface mining automation centre (SMAC) in Providence, Utah, which will focus on developing autonomous haulage solutions for the mining sector.

The centre, dedicated to the former ASI Mining team following Epiroc’s acquisition of the company, highlights Epiroc’s commitment to advancing automation technologies that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in surface mining.

“This facility represents an important milestone in Epiroc’s journey to lead the industry in surface mining automation,” Epiroc president surface division José Sánchez said. “It also demonstrates our investment and commitment to develop advanced autonomous haulage solutions for the mining industry.”

The grand opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours, and live demonstrations of the cutting-edge automation technologies. SMAC will serve as a hub for testing and deploying solutions aimed at improving the mining autonomy sector.

“The technology developed here will challenge what’s possible in surface mining autonomy, thanks to the skill and expertise of our new team,” Epiroc general manager surface mining automation – haulage Diederik Lugtigheid said.

“Their commitment to developing the most effective autonomous solutions for our customers is the key to driving innovation.”

The event saw community leaders, local authorities, families, and the general public treated to facility tours, demonstrations, food trucks, and activities, creating a festive atmosphere that celebrated the future of automation in surface mining.

Epiroc will be at MINExpo from September 24–26 in Las Vegas. Here, the company will display its cutting-edge mining solutions, with a focus on automation, digitalisation and electrification, all designed to enhance the productivity, safety and sustainability of mining operations.

