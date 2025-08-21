Epiroc opens nominations for women in mining scholarship

Jasmin Bentink. Image: AusIMM

A long-standing scholarship program continues to empower women to make a start in the Western Australian mining industry.

Equipment manufacturer Epiroc is encouraging women studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to apply for its Women in Mining scholarship. With support from the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), the 2026 scholarship promises unique professional development, networking, and practical, paid work experience opportunities within the WA resources sector.

There is also a further financial component, with the scholarship recipient receiving $2000 to support their studies or invest in personal growth.

The 2026 scholarship recipient will also represent and inspire others as the 2026 Epiroc women in mining ambassador, experience an overnight tour of an active mine site, attend one of AusIMM’s technical conferences in Perth, and be officially recognised at the AusIMM awards.

Current scholarship holder, Jasmin Bentick, has undertaken an internship with BHP as part of the scholarship benefits. Her burgeoning career has also been further nurtured through a mentoring relationship with Rio Tinto as a scholar.

Bentick is a second-year student at the University of WA, specialising in environmental science and management.

“The past year has been incredibly rewarding,” Bentick said. “Being selected as the Epiroc Women in Mining Scholarship recipient has not only given me a sense of confidence in my academic and career journey, but also opened the door to a range of professional and personal development opportunities.”

Bentick is planning on pursuing a master’s degree, and looking to work in mine closure and rehabilitation projects upon graduation, combining a love for the environment with the mining industry’s practical needs.

Open to final-year female students studying STEM-related fields at Curtin University, University of WA, Murdoch University, or Edith Cowan University, applications for the 2026 Epiroc Women in Mining scholarship close on September 12.