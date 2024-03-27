Epiroc debuts SmartROC C50 long feed

The SmartROC C50 with a long feed. Image: Epiroc.

Epiroc’s SmartROC C50 surface drill rig is now available with a standard feed and a long feed.

The SmartROC C50 from Epiroc combines high penetration rates with superior hole quality, even in the most challenging and demanding mining conditions.

This is made possible with its COPROD technology, which combines greater penetration rate and lower fuel consumption of top hammer equipment with the hole quality and straightness of down-the-hole drilling.

The new long feed made for the SmartROC enables the COPROD drill strings to deliver more metres per shift by increasing drilling time and reducing the time changing rods.

Less rod changing reduces wear on consumables and helps lower fuel costs, making the SmartROC C50 a cost-effective option for mining companies.

The SmartROC C50 equipped with a long feed can carry a 7.3m starter rod and six metre rods in the carousel, which increases the maximum hole depth to 37m and increases its single-pass capacity.

“We have taken this top-class surface drill rig and made it even more appealing with this new long feed option,” Epiroc global product manager Ulf Gyllander said.

“With its smart rig control system and easy-to-use touch screen, we are proud to call the SmartROC C50 a class-leading rig.”

Epiroc recently added Batteries with Service to its portfolio of electrification solutions and introduced three new electric Pit Viper drills as part of its Pit Viper rotary blasthole drill rigs range.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.