Epiroc collaborates on critical minerals

Epiroc is partnering with European consortium Smart Exploration on research dedicated to minerals and metals that are innovation-critical in the net-zero push.

Smart Exploration’s project research centre has been granted $8.5 million in funding for the critical minerals research.

“We are very happy and proud to get the chance to share our expertise, and also be able to embrace the expertise offered by others in the area of exploration of metals and minerals,” Epiroc global technology and methods manager Anders Persson said.

“We can work together to accelerate the green transition by securing the metals and minerals necessary to enable this change.”

Smart Exploration is a consortium of experts in geosciences, nanotechnology, data analytics, engineering, drones and robotic solutions, as well as drilling technology.

Professor Alireza Malehmir at Uppsala University in Sweden will lead the project in conjunction with scientists from Lund University, Stockholm University and Gothenburg University.

Several mining and exploration industry companies will join Epiroc in taking part, including First Quantum Minerals, Nordic Iron Ore, Tyréns, Eurobattery Minerals and Amkvo.

The project is planned to take place over six years and will commence in January 2024.

“For Sweden, the Nordics, Europe and the rest of the world, it is important that we have a long-term strategy to secure the supply of metals required, for example, to be able to meet the current and future demand for batteries,” Persson said.

“As part of the project, we have experts representing the whole process – from exploration, to securing and then developing metal deposits.

“Academia will contribute with their areas of expertise whilst those of us based directly in the industry will offer our combined knowledge.

“Both sides are necessary in order to reach our goals. Together we will accelerate the technical transformation for the future.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.