Epiroc autonomous arm enters new era

After completing its acquisition of ASI Mining earlier this year, Epiroc is ready for a change.

Epiroc will no longer market its surface autonomous business under the ASI Mining name, but solely under the Epiroc brand.

The company said this transition underscores its commitment to delivering advanced surface automation solutions, focusing on accelerating integration and advancing functionality development.

As part of this rebranding, the ASI Mining autonomous mining solution, previously known as Mobius, has been renamed LinkOA.

LinkOA, short for ‘open autonomy’ is an advanced integration platform designed to revolutionise mining operations by offering another level of flexibility, scalability, and safety.

As an original equipment manufacturer-agnostic solution, LinkOA aims to empower mining operations to seamlessly integrate fleets of various makes and models, ensuring interoperability across all mining systems.

Under Epiroc’s leadership, LinkOA will now be expanded to support a broader range of surface mining applications.

The flagship products of LinkOA include an autonomous haulage system, known as LinkOA for Haulage, and autonomous drills, called LinkOA for Drills.

LinkOA for Drills aims to improve decision-making and operational safety by integrating drills into a fleet-wide autonomy ecosystem, allowing for real-time data sharing and optimised performance.

LinkOA for Haulage works by coordinating and controlling mixed fleets of autonomous haul trucks, aiming to increase safety, reducing downtime, and improving productivity through scalable automation.

Another product in the range includes LinkOA for Blasting, which aims to enhance safety and efficiency with teleoperated, semi-autonomous, and fully autonomous blast operations, reducing personnel exposure in hazardous environments.

“LinkOA marks a new era of open autonomy as the company continues to deliver flexible, future-proof automation solutions that enhance safety, productivity, and scalability,” Epiroc said on its website.

