Epiroc and Byrnecut ink new e-loader agreement

Epiroc has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with underground mining contractor Byrnecut to develop innovative electric drive underground loaders.

Epiroc underground division president Sami Niiranen and Byrnecut executive chairman Steve Coughlan signed the MOU on September 7 at Byrnecut’s head office at Perth Airport.

Through the partnership, both companies will test a proof of concept for the new e-loader and will towards introducing a diesel-electric prototype at a Byrnecut site in Australia.

The Byrnecut project team are currently working with Epiroc’s research and development team at Epiroc’s underground division that’s headquartered in Orebro, Sweden. Both teams are increasing the work to review the machinery’s development, as well as planning the trial phases.

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with Byrnecut with the development of a future proof, low emission automated loader in the large segment,” Niiranen said.

“This will support Byrnecut to accelerate the transformation towards reduced emissions as well as overall total cost of ownership, without any compromise on safety and productivity.”

Last week, Niiranen announced he would leave Epiroc in May 2024 for a position outside the company.

The agreement is said to highlight the alignment of Byrnecut’s emission reduction targets while maximising its future potential through innovative technical solutions.

This new MOU is a testament to Epiroc and Brynecut’s long-standing relationship. Last month, Byrnecut Australia ordered a fleet of Epiroc Minetruck MT65 S haulers for the Kathleen Valley lithium project in Western Australia.

Kathleen Valley owner Liontown Resources awarded Byrnecut a $1 billion contract for underground mining services in August, with the deal officially executed in early October.

