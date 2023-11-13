EPA backs Mount Weld expansion

Lynas’ Mt Weld rare earths mine north of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

WA’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has recommended that the Mount Weld rare earths project – life of mine proposal be environmentally approved.

If the expansion is accepted, the Mount Weld project would increase in size to 2802 hectares, extending the life of the mine by up to 30 years.

Expanding the project would see Lynas build multiple new buildings on the site, including a hybrid power station, accommodation for workers and additional tailings water recycling infrastructure.

EPA chair Matthew Tonts said that an upfront assessment of the impacts associated with the foreseeable life of a proposal produced a much better outcome for the environment.

“Adopting this approach meant the EPA was able to undertake the assessment with full knowledge of the existing and proposed Mount Weld operations,” Tonts said.

“This is one of the first projects to provide the EPA with life-of-mine insight that allows confident assessment of the combined and cumulative impacts.”

According to the EPA, Lynas has continuously undertaken research and design work on the tailings storage at the site since Mount Weld began operations in 2007.

This has led to a 70 per cent improvement in water recovery and a 50 per cent reduction in the volume of tailings and mine waste.

The EPA’s report to the Western Australian Minister for Environment is now open for a three-week public appeal period, closing November 30, 2023.

