Engineering out failure in harsh mining environments

Equipment is designed and tested for reliable performance in demanding mining conditions. Image: MASPRO

Across mining operations, equipment failure is often accepted as an unavoidable operational tax – managed through maintenance schedules, spare parts, and rapid response.

But repeated failure patterns tell a different story.

This paper reframes reliability as a system-level engineering outcome – not a time-based maintenance exercise. It challenges the belief that preventive maintenance alone can control risk in harsh mining environments and introduces a predictive reliability framework focused on identifying and engineering out failure modes before they escalate into operational disruption, safety exposure, and lifecycle cost.

Download the white paper here: