Engineering, done differently

DAD, a software solution for the engineering and management of complex systems, was recently put to the test at a major iron ore mine in the Pilbara.

DAD’s client in the Pilbara wanted to improve the engineering and management processes of the electrical, instrument and control, and communication (EI&C) systems on a large greenfield iron ore project.

Having successfully used DAD on other projects and sites for more than 10 years, the client understood its value, so it was an easy decision to again turn to DAD for its new iron ore project.

DAD enables complex systems to be digitally modelled and managed throughout the lifecycle.

A system model contains all current and historical hardware and software information about objects (equipment, cables, etc), their connections and their relationships. It creates a centralised database of extensive system information and is the central tool used by everyone involved with the system, from designers to engineers to managers.

The EI&C systems at the Pilbara client’s project were modelled in DAD by the engineering and procurement teams, which accessed and modified the model from different locations across the world.

Given system information is centralised, this made working with different teams in different zones easily achievable. Team members were able to use the model to create, edit and find information about the system in real-time.

Revisions and approvals were also handled within the model, rather than using traditional processes that rely on drawings and documents.

Because DAD automatically records all changes and makes this information instantly accessible, the client was able to fundamentally improve its change management.

The project was fast-tracked, which meant there was some overlap between the design and construction phases. This wasn’t a problem to manage in DAD, however, because the design and construction teams had access to the model, which is a central database of system information.

Therefore, all design changes were coordinated using the model, and everyone accessing and viewing the same information resulted in greater accuracy.

Construction contractors were provided read-only access to view and generate work packs from the model.

The as-built information was relayed to the design team using marked-up DAD PDF outputs. The information was then updated in the model using the design phase revision and approval process.

Commissioning was handled in the same manner as construction. The commissioning team was able to hand over a complete as-built model to operations, which is currently used to maintain and update the systems for ongoing operational activities.

The as-built model allows operators to instantly access system information through a simple search function instead of processes that require lengthy searches for information in drawings and documents.

This transparency of information has significantly improved real-time decision-making and the ability to assess risk. The operations team now relies on the as-built model of its EI&C systems to manage the site.

During design, construction and commissioning phases, team members were provided with short in-person and pre-recorded training sessions on how to use DAD, while a single DAD expert provided continuous support to assist in the successful implementation of the software into all phases of the project.

DAD has helped the client successfully implement its project with improved systems and an interconnected wealth of knowledge.

As the world’s hunger for minerals soars and mining projects in need of increasingly complex systems continue cropping up across Australia, DAD is a software solution to watch.

This feature appeared in the May 2024 issue of Australian Mining.