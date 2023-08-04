Enforcing responsible mining in NSW

The New South Wales (NSW) Minerals Council has released its 2023 Guiding Principles for Responsible Mining in the State.

The guide was created as a response to the New South Wales mining industry recognising that meeting the community’s expectations about environment, social and governance (ESG) management opportunities is vital to the industry’s future success.

“Our Guiding Principles for Responsible Mining in NSW (2023) seek to add to the high standards of operation already required under the laws and policies of local, NSW and Australian governments,” the NSW Minerals Council said.

The 2023 Guiding Principles for Responsible Mining are:

Ethical business

Respect

Environment

Safe and inclusive

Climate ­

Contribution

Future opportunities

“The mining industry in NSW is highly regulated and has a high level of compliance. Statutory requirements, and conditions of approval including planning consents and environmental licences require that risks are identified and mitigated and/or managed to an acceptable level,” the NSW Minerals Council said.

“These Guiding Principles seek to add to the high standards of operation already required under the laws and policies of local, NSW and Australian governments. The Guiding Principles provide both a roadmap for strong ESG performance and examples of how these principles are applied in practice in NSW.”