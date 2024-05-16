Empowering mining operations with Neousys SEMIL-2000GC: A waterproof, AI-enabled computing solution

Neousys SEMIL-2000GC. Image: Backplane

Backplane Systems Technology is pleased to present Neousys SEMIL-2000GC.

The Neousys SEMIL-2000GC is a state-of-the-art computing solution tailored specifically for the mining industry, offering exceptional durability and performance.

This 19 inch rack-mount, IP69K waterproof computer is engineered to operate reliably in the harshest environments, making it indispensable for mining operations.

Its fanless operation within a wide temperature range of -40°C to 70°C ensures consistent performance, crucial for remote and demanding mining sites.

At its core, the SEMIL-2000GC is powered by Intel 14th, 13th, and 12th-Gen Core processors, augmented by Intel 7 photolithography technology.

This combination delivers a superior balance of performance and efficiency, with support for up to 64 GB DDR5 memory.

The inclusion of an NVIDIA L4 GPU further enhances its capabilities, offering up to 2.5 times the performance of previous models, such as the Tesla T4, making it an ideal choice for edge artificial intelligence (AI) applications like real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance in mining operations.

The SEMIL-2000GC boasts robust connectivity designed for challenging environments, featuring 2x M12 10GbE, 1x GbE, and 4x M12 PoE+ ports for high-speed networking.

Additionally, it includes 2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C ports with DisplayPort alternative mode.

Its construction from corrosion-proof stainless steel and aluminium ensures longevity against moisture and salinity, conditions commonly encountered in mining environments.

Compliance with MIL-STD-810H, along with an 8 to 48V wide-range DC input with reverse polarity protection and built-in ignition power control, underscores the SEMIL-2000GC’s suitability for the mining industry.

These features ensure that the SEMIL-2000GC can withstand the rigorous demands of mining operations, providing reliable and efficient performance to support critical mining applications, enhance operational efficiency, and improve safety standards.

The Neousys SEMIL-2000GC stands out as a premier choice for mining industry applications, delivering unmatched ruggedness, advanced computing power, and versatile connectivity options essential for modern mining operations.

Key features of the Neousys SEMIL-2000GC include:

IP69K waterproof GPU computer with NVIDIA L4 GPU

-40°C to 70°C wide-temperature fanless operation

2x 10GbE, 1x GbE, and 4x 2.5GbE PoE+ via M12 X-coded connectors

2x SocketCAN and 2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C w/ DP alternative mode

8 to 48V wide-range DC input with reverse polarity protection and built-in ignition power control

MIL-STD-810H compliant