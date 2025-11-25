Emmerson’s White Devil strikes gold

Image: Phawat/Shutterstock.com

Emmerson Resources has struck gold at its White Devil deposit in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field (TCMF), Northern Territory, delivering a substantial upgrade to its high-grade resource.

The updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) now totals 4.71 million tonnes (Mt) at 4.1 g/t gold for 616,200 ounces, including 549,100 ounces in the indicated category.

Open-pit resources within the scoping study pit shell now stand at 2.7 Mt at 4.7 g/t gold for 404,400 ounces, with 98.4 per cent classified as indicated, providing a strong foundation for future development.

“Our strategy to prioritise opportunities to expand the company’s high-grade resource base, while also increasing confidence in the resources, continues to pay dividends,” Emmerson Resources managing director Mike Dunbar said.

“The Tennant Creek project’s high-grade mineral resources have increased to 992,200 ounces. White Devil has clearly been a game changer for the company and our JV partner.

“In the space of 10 months, we have identified the opportunity at White Devil, drilled 90 RC holes, completed an initial MRE and two subsequent MRE updates, and completed a scoping study.”

The company said while the global resource increase is modest at 5000 ounces, the conversion of almost 19,000 ounces of shallow resource to indicated is a significant step forward.

“White Devil now contains 549,100 ounces in the Indicated resource category, which will underpin the current feasibility studies and allow a maiden probable ore reserve to be estimated as part of the studies,” Dunbar said.

Feasibility studies are underway to define the preferred development strategy, with mineralisation remaining open down dip and along strike. The Tennant Creek Resource base has grown to 7.0 Mt at 4.4 g/t gold for 992,200 ounces, reinforcing Emmerson’s high-grade gold credentials in the region.