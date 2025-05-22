Embracing Industry 4.0 with fluid condition monitoring

Image: Motion Australia

Fluid condition is a critical aspect of maintaining the efficiency and longevity of hydraulic systems. Metrics such as solid particulate contamination, water content, additive depletion, and oil loss are vital indicators that can signal potential issues.

Neglecting these metrics can lead to premature failure of pumps, valves, and actuators, resulting in costly downtime and lost production.

Traditionally, maintenance personnel would draw fluid samples and perform on-site contamination analysis using microscopes and visual comparators to determine ISO cleanliness codes. More advanced methods included portable contamination monitors.

However, these approaches provided only snapshot readings, lacking real-time insights into water content or oil additive depletion. Any changes in fluid condition between sample dates went undetected, leaving systems vulnerable to catastrophic failure.

Advancements in fluid condition monitoring

Recent technological advancements have revolutionised fluid condition monitoring, enabling real-time measurement of oil life, water saturation levels, temperature, and contamination.

Real-time measure of dielectric constant

One cutting-edge technology involves a device that measures the dielectric constant and conductivity of hydraulic or lubricating oil.

The dielectric constant indicates the oil’s ability to transmit electric potential energy. Changes in this value can reveal the presence of contaminants, water, or alterations in oil chemistry such as additive depletion or oxidation.

These sensors transmit a 4-20mA (milliampere) electrical signal, providing continuous monitoring and enabling immediate responses to any deviations from normal conditions.

Real-time measure of water saturation level

Another innovative sensor technology is the Aqua-Sensor, which measures the water saturation level in oil.

Water contamination in hydraulic systems can corrode components, reduce lubricating properties, and cause air entrapment, cavitation, and premature filter clogging.

The Aqua-Sensor scales the saturation level from 0 to 100 per cent, transmitting this data as a 4-20mA signal for real-time monitoring. By keeping water content within acceptable limits, the system’s efficiency and lifespan are significantly enhanced.

To read the full article, click here.