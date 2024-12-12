Embarking on global growth

A Hercules dump truck body designed to accommodate an automated haulage system. Image: Schlam

Schlam’s Hercules open-cut dump body is now a household name in the global mining industry.

Hercules is a true testament to Schlam’s business, offering clients a range of proven benefits from increased payload capacity to extended asset longevity,

With a commitment to customer service and a foundation built on strong values, Schlam partners closely with its clients to tackle unique challenges to optimise payload productivity.

Tackling payload challenges together

Guided by a commitment to customer service and a core set of values, Schlam has a reputation for assisting its clients in overcoming any challenge.

Schlam’s success can also be attributed to its focus on innovation, demonstrated by the triumph of its Hercules open-cut dump bodies as they continue to deliver significant payload savings for miners across the globe.

According to Schlam Payload Asia-Pacific managing director Hendrik Mueller, the success of Hercules has ensued from a culture of continuous product improvement.

“Our clients are our partners, and we collaborate to tackle the payload challenges they encounter,” Mueller said. “Their challenges drive us to push our limits, resulting in continuous improvements in our payload products.”

Built lighter and stronger

Characterised by its innovative curved shape, the Hercules open-cut dump body has become one of the most sought-after payload solutions among leading miners.

The Hercules dump body provides both a reduced body weight and a longer service life. This is achieved by targeting weight reduction in all non-wearing areas and optimising lighter yet stronger materials for structural components – all without sacrificing structural integrity.

“Traditionally, miners have faced a choice: a lightweight body that offers a greater payload but has a shorter lifespan, or a heavier body that lasts longer but reduces the payload capacity,” Mueller said.

“Hercules was developed as a product to offer both.”

Improved asset longevity

Most mining operators plan for a long asset service life to maximise their asset investment. Hercules dump bodies are designed to experience less structural fatigue, prolonging the life of the asset and ensuring compatibility with any site production strategy.

Schlam clients can also further extend the service life of their Hercules body by designing the ideal wear package for installation during manufacturing and providing an optional product lifecycle support program.

The lighter Hercules body can accommodate a wear package without sacrificing payload performance. A Hercules body fitted with a bespoke wear package usually weighs less than a comparative OEM (original equipment manufacturer) dump body.

Schlam’s optional product lifecycle support program includes site visits and inspections where wear rates are measured, enabling corrective measures to be prescribed.

“Hercules bodies typically have a longer service life, which can be further extended with the right wear mitigation strategy. For instance, one Hercules dump body was recently decommissioned after a long 12 years of operation,” Mueller said.

Schlam works closely with its clients to address site-specific variables, including wear, material flow, and asset lifecycle management, to design and engineer every Hercules body individually.

“Each mine site is unique,” Mueller said. “One site might struggle with abrasion, while another could be dealing with material hang-up.

“We invest significant effort in designing each Hercules for maximum performance at the site it will operate in.”

Global expansion

The demand for Hercules dump bodies is expanding across the global mining industry.

The first Hercules was manufactured in Australia in 2003. Today, Hercules dump bodies are actively engaged in mining operations at mine sites across the world.

Hercules dump bodies consistently deliver the payload advantages they were individually designed for – from the deserts of Australia to the plains of Kazakhstan.

Schlam has formed partnerships with quality-driven manufacturers in China and Mexico, allowing the company to quickly respond to the demands of clients in key international markets.

In 2023, Schlam opened a dedicated Americas office situated in Tucson, Arizona, to better serve its clients within the region.

In the same year, Schlam supplied a leading miner in Kazakhstan with seven Hercules bodies.

“In a relatively short time, we’ve developed into a truly global company,” Mueller said. “We’ve achieved a lot, and celebrated many milestones along the way, including the recent 2000th Hercules body.”

Focused on innovation

As a category-leading manufacturing business, Schlam has invested significantly in technology and innovation. This includes investments in automation, robotics, and other advanced technologies, all combining to provide consistent product quality, enhanced manufacturing efficiencies, and more rewarding career opportunities.

Schlam also continues to research and address new challenges and opportunities presented in the mining industry, including autonomous haulage and decarbonisation.

“We continue to work with our clients throughout the evolution of autonomous fleets, especially in the iron ore mining centre of Western Australia,” Mueller said.

“We’ve even made modifications to Hercules designs to accommodate autonomous technologies and seen Hercules bodies adopted by major autonomous mining fleet operators.”

With a commitment to taking global sustainability seriously, Schlam is also assisting mining operators to reduce carbon emissions.

The lighter Hercules contributes to significant savings in fuel consumption (per tonne produced), allowing miners to reduce carbon and other emissions. Schlam also continues to work towards developing lower-carbon products.

“Decarbonisation has become a priority within the resources sector, and we are proud to be developing product options to help our clients achieve their net-zero goals,” Mueller said.

“We are also excited to see Hercules included in new fleets using alternative fuel sources, including hydrogen.”

Schlam’s journey from a regional player to a global innovator is testament to the company’s dedication to excellence and client satisfaction.

With a widespread global reach, and with long-term supply contracts in place with many major miners, Hercules remains committed to its overarching goal of being the partner of choice for the world’s leading hard-rock miners.

This feature appeared in the December 2024 issue of Australian Mining.