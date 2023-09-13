Ellison joins Delta board

MinRes managing director Chris Ellison.

Delta Lithium has welcomed Mineral Resources’ (MinRes) founder and managing director Chris Ellison to its board of directors.

Ellison will join the company as non-executive chairman. MinRes recently increased its shareholding in Delta to 17.44 per cent, making it the company’s largest shareholder.

Delta will also welcome Joshua Thurlow – lithium at MinRes as a non-executive director.

Ellison said he is pleased to join the board.

“MinRes has been watching the assets at both Mt Ida and Yinnetharra and the Delta team has done a remarkable job in defining and growing them in a short period of time,” he said.

“We think there is significant potential yet to be uncovered and we are excited about what co-operation between our two businesses can yield.

“Both Josh and I are eager to start working with the team to explore these opportunities for the benefit of all shareholders.”

Delta has resolved that David Flanagan will step down from the role of executive chairman to make way for Ellison, effective 12 September 2023.

“The board would like to thank David for his incredible energy, passion and hard work over the past 12 months,” non-executive director James Crosner said.

“Under his leadership, the Delta team has rapidly expanded its knowledge at Yinnetharra, and diligently progressed the “Speed to Market” strategy at Mt Ida. He has positioned the company for success and we wish David all the best in his future endeavours.”