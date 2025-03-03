ELGi’s unwavering commitment to its customers

ELGi has built a reputation for its commitment to customers. Image: ELGi

At ELGi, every system and process is part of an unwavering commitment to be ‘always better’.

Global air compressor manufacturer ELGi Equipments has built a reputation for its compressor technology breakthroughs and product range, delivering performance and energy efficiency.

ELGi’s ethos of ‘always better’ is a testament to the company’s portfolio of over two million compressors running across more than 100 countries, which includes an extensive dealer network across Australia.

ELGi strives to ensure its customers achieve their productivity goals and keep the total cost of ownership low. To that end, the company offers a complete range of compressed air solutions, from oil-free rotary screw compressors to oil-lubricated reciprocating compressors to dryers, filters, and downstream accessories.

This makes up a portfolio of over 400 products to suit different applications across a range of industries.

With the world facing environmental challenges, the transition to renewable energy sources, and demand to manufacture more energy-efficient products, ELGi is focused on improving its specific power consumption (SPC) and free air delivery (FAD).

Keeping best-in-class lifecycle costs (including power) in mind, ELGi has developed a new air-cooled, direct drive series with a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). Available in models ranging from 11–45 kilowatts (kW), the upgraded EG Series range has welcomed the EG PM oil-lubricated screw air compressors.

This compressor is set to deliver up to 15 per cent higher efficiency gains, aside from an incremental FAD of 16 per cent.

The EG PM Series is tailored to deliver superior performance and energy efficiency, providing unmatched lifecycle value across varying load capacities.

According to ELGi Equipments product manager Khyati Acharya, the EG PM Series offers customers a range of intelligent features engineered to minimise energy consumption and reduce environmental impact.

“The high-efficiency drive system incorporates a proprietary ultra-efficient IE5+ permanent magnet synchronous motor tailored specifically for ELGi air ends,” Acharya said.

“The motor’s efficiencies (between 96.5 and 97.6 per cent) are well above the IE5 levels at IE7, resulting in maximised energy efficiency and carbon footprint reduction.”

The directly coupled system provides optimised lower motor and airend speeds, ensuring synchronous operation and optimal performance, which is particularly effective in variable speed applications. An intelligent thermal valve with an ambient temperature sensor maintains oil at ideal operating temperatures, preventing excessive heating in colder months and improving energy efficiency.

“The compressor is also equipped with the Neuron 4 controller, which offers a comprehensive solution for superior and reliable compressor operation,” Acharya said.

“With an industrial-grade seven-inch touchscreen interface and intelligent algorithms, the Neuron 4 is designed to optimise energy usage, enhance overall operational efficiency, ensure safe and controlled operations, and facilitate proactive maintenance.”

ELGi has also introduced its new EG SP (Super Premium) oil-lubricated screw air compressors for larger kW units. These machines represent an advancement in compressed air technology, delivering significant energy efficiency gains of up to 15 per cent, best-in-class warranty and performance, and low lifecycle costs in the 90–160kW compressor range.

“The upgraded EG SP units embody newly configured two-stage air ends, featuring the proven η-V profile, which optimises the overall compression process, resulting in up to 15 per cent savings in specific power consumption,” Acharya said.

“The low-speed airends and a lighter load on each stage extend component life. The IE4 motors also enable a seamless integration of advanced design and cutting-edge technology for increased energy efficiency.”

All EG SP machines are equipped with Neuron 4 industrial controllers and feature a unique oil filter designed for prolonged 4000-hour lifespans. The filter efficiently removes contaminants from the compressor’s lubrication system, contributing to longer operational life.

The compressor units are also compatible with ELGi’s add-on internet of thing (IoT) solution, Air-Alert, a monitoring and alert system compatible with ELGi’s range of air compressors.

Data analysed and delivered by Air-Alert from a compressor enables users to improve their compressor’s energy efficiency and uptime. Air-Alert also allows 24–7 remote monitoring from anywhere in the world.

For peace of mind, the entire EG range, including the EG PM range and SP range, comes with ELGi’s warranty package, which includes a 10-year warranty on the airend, five years on key compressor components, and three years on the VFD.

ELGi’s compressed air technology solutions, like the EG Series, reflect the company’s unwavering commitment to technological progress, energy efficiency and compressed air performance.

These compressors are tailored for manufacturing enterprises seeking energy efficiency and environmental stewardship, promising substantial energy savings bundled into a highly competitive total cost of ownership package.

This feature appeared in the March 2025 issue of Australian Mining.