ELGi blows away the competition

ELGi believes the lifecycle costs of its air compressors are among the lowest in the world.

Air compressors are here to stay in the Australian resources industry, and OEMs such as ELGi Equipments are going to be increasingly important en route to net-zero.

“Every major Australian mining company would have our machines.”

ELGi Equipments needs no introduction to the Australian mining sector, having supported the industry with forward-thinking air compressor solutions for decades.

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) offers electric and diesel-powered air compressors for all pneumatic applications on a mine site, whether it be surface or underground.

“We’ve got a full range of electric options, from oil-lubricated to oil-free compressors and various accessories that go with it including filters, dryers, drains and oil water separation systems,” ELGi Equipments executive director – OSEA (Oceania and South East Asia) Ramesh Ponnuswami told Australian Mining.

ELGi’s extensive range of diesel-powered air compressors has been the company’s hallmark over the years, providing a much-needed solution for compressed air requirements for drilling and exploration, while supporting temporary air requirements at mine sites across the nation.

Ponnuswami said while ELGi has long supported the Australian mining industry, the OEM has become increasingly active in the past 5–6 years, generating repeat business with Tier-1 miners.

“We’ve increased our installed base and generated repeat business from a range of customers, which is a testament to us having the right products, the right performance and the right support, which is critical in the mining industry,” he said. “The mining sector is far flung and remote and uptime is a big part of their requirements, and we’ve been able to step up and cater to those needs.”

Ponnuswami said another reason for ELGi’s local success is the fact its air compressors are designed for the rugged and harsh conditions so often seen in the Australian mining industry.

“Most of our competitors tend to predominantly anchor their design to European and North American conditions, whereas our design is a lot more suited to tropicalised and hot weather conditions,” he said. “For example, our compressors are comfortable operating in 50°C and in cooler weather, too.

“We understand the mining industry has complex requirements, so for most of our offerings a standard product comprises a range of inclusions. Not every brand would offer many of the things that we give a standard – it would be optionalised.”

But in providing more inclusions, ELGi understands it must be able to customise these offerings to the specific requirements of a mining operation.

“There are very specific individual mining customer requirements when it comes to safety standards, and so on,” Ponnuswami said.

“We’ve always been open and willing to address any unique requirements. Some of them could be bespoke and one-off, but if it is their requirement, we’ve got a strong engineering and follow-through capability in the factory to support that.”

Ponnuswami said the ability to successfully tailor solutions and put the customer first is key to being able to participate in the mining market.

But if an air compressor doesn’t hold up operationally in the first place, there’s not much chance of success.

“Typically, once we have a customer, we invariably have them come back for more and more and they stay with us,” Ponnuswami said. “Our machines are reliable, they increase uptime and provide superior performance – these are the three key hallmarks of our offerings.

“In the Australian mining industry, air compressors must reliably run at full load for hours on end and also perform. When we talk about performance, it might be energy efficiency for a given flow rate of compressed air.

“The bulk of a compressor’s running cost is on energy use, so being able to provide an energy-efficient option, we can lower expenditure but also contribute to improved environmental performance.”

Ponnuswami said it was also critical to consider the maintenance and lifecycle cost of an air compressor, something especially important amid today’s inflationary pressures.

“We would argue that the lifecycle costs of our air compressors are among the lowest in the world, and the warranty programs we offer are best in class,” he said. “For example, we have a lifetime warranty on the air-end of a screw compressor; the equivalent of an air-end is the engine in an automobile, so it is a critical part.

“We can offer such warranties to our customers as we are very confident in the quality and reliability of our builds. At the end of the day, we want our customers to have peace of mind with their purchase.”

ELGi’s extensive Australian footprint is supported by distributors across the country who are not only able to supply the equipment but provide additional services such as installation support and ongoing maintenance.

Ponnuswami said ELGi has “a very tight working relationship” with its distributors, ensuring they are always up to speed with the latest products and company advancements.

Given their importance for mine ventilation, degasification, material handling, pneumatic tools and the like, air compressors are here to stay in the Australian mining industry.

And what better air compressor partner to have than the world-renowned ELGi Equipments.

This feature also appears in the April edition of Australian Mining.