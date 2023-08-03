ELGi announces drill series compressors developments

Inconsistent and extreme operating conditions make drilling a very demanding industry. The drill series diesel-powered skid mounted portable compressors from ELGi have been designed and built to meet the challenges of this industry and exceed expectations when it comes to delivering superior power, performance, and reliability.

The new weld-free air intake system with 3-stage air filtration ensures clean air enters the compressor with minimal pressure drop.

This has enhanced operational reliability and extended the life of the compressor parts. The user-friendly control panel now features an LED light for increased ease of use.

This intuitive controller integrates all main instrument controls and monitoring systems. The operational condition of the system can be easily determined, and all system warnings are clearly displayed. The unique design reduces pressure losses and increases efficiency.

In addition, the rotors ensure energy efficient compressed air supply for all demanding applications, with higher flow and better specific fuel consumption. Better maintenance intervals and best-in-class warranty further assure an overall low cost of ownership.

This product showcase appeared in the August 2023 issue of Australian Mining.