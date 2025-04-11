Elevating hydration levels

Connected Hydration produces real-time dehydration information based on fluid measurement and electrolyte loss. Image: Alliance Safety Equipment

The Connected Hydration monitoring system from Epicore Biosystems is now available in Australia through Alliance Safety Equipment.

Whether they are in an open-pit or underground operation, processing plant, or remote site, Australian mine workers are used to working in humid conditions. But extreme heat often comes with adverse effects, including cognitive decline, fatigue and physiological dysfunction, and decreased physical performance.

This is where hydration is critical.

Alliance Safety Equipment has long been a supplier of advanced solutions to the mining industry, with a strong technical focus on gas detection, height safety, and respiratory protection.

“Building on this expertise, we have increased our focus on hydration safety, ensuring we provide technical expertise in hydration alongside our core specialisations,” Alliance Safety general manager Jonathan Pearson told Australian Mining. “Through our partnership with Epicore Biosystems, we have introduced Connected Hydration, a real-time monitoring solution that helps mining companies proactively manage worker wellbeing, reduce risk and improve productivity.”

Connected Hydration was launched in April 2024 after having been in development since 2019.

Alliance Safety Equipment looked to distribute Connected Hydration to the Australian market to fill the gap in education surrounding hydration in demanding industries like mining.

The monitoring system comprises a lightweight flexible patch users wear on their arm, a mobile application, and a cloud engine.

“The patch worn on the bicep fills up with sweat,” Epicore vice president of strategy Matt Marrapode told Australian Mining.

“Through the sweat collected inside the patch, it measures total body fluid loss and electrolyte concentration and loss to generate rehydration recommendations for the user.

“The mobile app allows the user to see their personal biometrics, while the cloud helps health and safety teams improve site safety.”

Unlike generic hydration devices or reactive measures, Connected Hydration generates real-time dehydration information based on the direct measurement of fluid and electrolyte loss.

The system’s data dashboard tracks daily and longitudinal changes across work sites, providing users with early warning signals through alerts, alarms, and risk trends to enhance decision-making around the prevention of dehydration and fatigue incidents.

Built with an extended battery life of over 1000 hours, Connected Hydration is certified Class 1, Division 2 for hazardous environments, as well as for Groups A, B, C, D and T6. The system’s cloud security is also SOC2 Type 2-compliant, demonstrating user data protection and confidentiality.

“By providing data-driven insights, the technology helps site managers proactively manage hydration, reducing the risk of heat-related incidents and improving workforce performance,” Pearson said. “The impact has been immediate. Workers report behavioural changes after wearing the device for the first time, becoming more aware of their hydration levels and ensuring they replace fluids lost and start shifts properly hydrated.

“From a management perspective, case studies have driven positive process changes, with sites recognising the long-term value of a tailored hydration solution.

“We now have clients committed to integrating Connected Hydration into their safety programs to proactively manage worker wellbeing and reduce heat-related risks.”

As Connected Hydration enters the Australian market, Alliance Safety is on hand to ensure the system is seamlessly integrated into existing safety processes.

“We offer ongoing technical support, including regular system updates, maintenance and troubleshooting, to ensure the technology remains fully operational,” Pearson said.

“We provide on-site training to ensure that staff are confident in using the system effectively and are well-versed in interpreting the data. Our team also works closely with clients to monitor performance, offer insights and provide tailored recommendations to enhance hydration management and overall safety.

“This ongoing support helps clients maximise the value of our products, ensuring they continue to meet evolving safety requirements.”

This feature appeared in the April 2025 issue of Australian Mining.