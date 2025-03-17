EG20 grader raises the bar in underground mining

The new Elphinstone EG20 underground grader is purpose-built to thrive in harsh hard-rock mining environments. Image: Elphinstone

Elphinstone is setting the standard in underground haul road maintenance with the recently released EG20 underground grader.

The role of the underground grader is to prepare and maintain quality haul and access roads with adequate drainage throughout the tunnel network.

The added benefit is a significant increase in haulage productivity, reduced tyre wear, increased component life, and higher speed on grade.

In 2018, Elphinstone identified an opportunity to expand its range of underground mining support vehicles by including a purpose-built underground grader based on the Caterpillar 120K and 120M surface grader platform.

Elphinstone UG20K and UG20M underground graders operate all around the world including Canada, Argentina, Chile, the Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Mongolia, Mali, Mexico, Peru, Burkino Faso, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the US.

Superseding the K&M series, the new EG20 series incorporates all Cat 120 standard upgrades and redesigned Elphinstone modifications, improving operator safety, ergonomics, comfort, and view of the blade.

Built to work hard

When conditions get tough, the robust frame, work tools and powertrain of the EG20 gets the work done.

The EG20 drawbar is designed with hardened circle teeth for increased durability. Rippers (factory fit options) are available to assist with the grading of underground roadway surfaces.

The blade lift cylinder accumulators assist in reducing blade bounce and damage to the blade components.

Powered by the C7.1 ACERT Tier 3 engine arrangement, the EG20 meets the standard for regions with more stringent emission regulations and those without access to ultra-low sulphur fuel.

The Cat C7.1 uses Caterpillar’s breakthrough ACERT technology to meet exhaust emission-reduction standards. The engine boasts efficient fuel delivery and air management to provide outstanding performance and lower emissions, and electronic control for high productivity and longer service life.

The C7.1 ACERT Tier 4 Final Stage V engine arrangement is available as an option, adhering to EU Stage V exhaust emission standards.

The electronic throttle control provides easier, more precise and consistent throttle operation. Engine over-speed protection prevents downshifting until an acceptable safe travel speed has been established.

Variable horsepower plus, or VHP Plus, comes standard providing more power in the higher gears.

All powertrain components are made to be rebuilt, adding value to the total cost and lifecycle of the machine.

Operator comfort

The EG20 enclosed cab has been redesigned to improve ergonomics, machine control adjustability and visibility.

The cab, which features a roll-over protection system, or ROPS, or falling object protection system, or FOPS, provides a quiet environment with low vibration levels, reducing operator fatigue.

Cab features include low-effort pedals and controls, adjustable implement controls, an adjustable steering wheel angle, and an adjustable seat, all providing a comfortable work environment.

Operator comfort is further enhanced with improved leg room across the spine and additional storage areas including cup holders located on both sides of the cab.

The digital instrument panel, with easy-to-read, high-visibility gauges and warning lamps, places vital machine information and diagnostic capability in direct view of the operator. Working in the dark is much easier with backlit transmission shifter and rocker switches.

The instrument cluster includes gauges for engine coolant temperature, articulation, voltage, and fuel level, along with a speedometer, tachometer, and an hour meter.

The air conditioning, or HVAC, system dehumidifies and pressurises the cab, circulates fresh air, removes dust, and prevents the windows from fogging.

Machine safety

The EG20 is engineered to protect the operator and others on the job site, featuring a ground-level engine shut-off switch and refuelling, laminated glass windows, and door and seat belt park brake interlocks with visual and audible detection alarms. Other features include a seat belt cutter, robust rear-guard, and a front counterweight for machine balance.

Emergency stops and fire suppression actuators are conveniently located at ground level and inside the cab. Hydraulic brakes replace air brakes that were previously standard on the UG20K.

High-visibility green grab rails and steps for three-point contact, brake and back up lights, alarms, and blade and rear-view cameras with dedicated display all combine to ensure a safe work environment.

The ground level fuel fill system prevents the need to climb onto the machine for refuelling. An optional fast fill is also available at ground level.

Maintenance and serviceability

Grouped service points make daily maintenance easier and faster while enhanced diagnostics and monitoring help reduce downtime.

Ground level access to service points reduces risk and time spent checking the machine’s status, while next-generation filters help reduce filtration costs.

Cat Product Link is standard providing location, machine hours, fuel usage, productivity, idle time, and other machine data on-demand through the VisionLink online interface, improving efficiency and lowering operating costs.

The Elphinstone EG20 can be optioned with a wide range of additional features to suit each specific mine site application, including fire suppression, automatic lubrication, and rippers.

All Elphinstone products, technical assistance, support, and access to spare parts are available through the global Cat dealer network with additional support available from the Elphinstone regional sales and support team.

This feature appeared in the March 2025 issue of Australian Mining.