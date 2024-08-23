Efficiently screening fines from a crushing plant

Image: Hazemag

The Hazemag roller screen can help mining operations handle sticky and difficult materials in different weather conditions.



The Hazemag roller screen has a separation surface area featuring disc-fitted, polygonal-shaped rollers. These rollers help transport, circulate and loosen material for the downstream equipment.

Fines pass the gaps between the rollers while coarse material is conveyed from the screen to the screen overflow. Compared to a vibrating screen, the Hazemag roller screen is non-vibrating, which is helpful in specific operations with wet and sticky materials.

The Hazemag roller screen with gap setting can be adjusted for product size 70mm–120mm and secondary 20mm–70mm. This enables operators to adapt to changing requirements and easily suit material specifications.

The roller screen’s ability to handle difficult material means less wear and reduced energy consumption for operators and a longer, more efficient crusher life.

This product showcase appeared in the August 2024 issue of Australian Mining.