Efficient cooling solutions for a major mining project

Image: IWC Industrial

A major mining project in Morocco required a robust and reliable cooling solution for a new mineral processing facility. Operating in a remote and challenging climate, the site demanded a solution that could ensure high performance while meeting strict compliance and logistical criteria.

IWC Industrial was selected by their client following a competitive tender process involving the top cooling tower manufacturers across Africa. This marked IWC Industrial’s first project in Morocco, expanding our footprint into North Africa.

IWC Industrial is part of the NEXT Cooling Group with offices in Australia, South Africa, India and Europe.

The challenge

The project scope included several key requirements:

• Efficient cooling performance in harsh, high-temperature environments

• Equipment to be modular and container-friendly to reduce international freight costs

• A 3-year warranty

• Compliance with local Moroccan laws and regulations

• Provision of French-language documentation

• Specialised tags and data books for regulatory traceability

The Solution

IWC Industrial engineered and supplied two modular package cooling towers, specifically designed for industrial performance and long-term durability. The solution featured:

• Maintenance access ladders to support operational safety

• Hot-dip galvanized (HDG) common inlet manifolds

• Specialised crating, tagging, and data documentation

• Comprehensive manuals in French

• Equipment designed and sized for containerised shipping

Integration into the mining process

The cooling towers are designed to support thermal regulation of critical processing equipment, including the semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mill and ball mill—essential components in the mineral extraction process. Maintaining optimal cooling ensures stable operations and prolongs equipment lifespan.

Outcome

This project demonstrates IWC Industrial’s ability to deliver tailored, high-performance cooling solutions that meet both technical demands and regulatory compliance—all while optimising shipping and installation logistics.