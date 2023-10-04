Efficiency unleashed: How cog-belts ease the burden for crushers

Crushers at mine or quarry sites require multiple belts to support the movement of heavy ore material.

“Generally speaking, in a crushing application you would have anywhere between 8 to 20 belts on the drive,” Motion product manager of belts Rob Michelson said.

“In the case of cogged belt, you can reduce that number of belts by almost half because it has a higher power rating than a standard v-belt.”

According to Michelson, this translates to less load on the crusher itself.

“The load on the equipment is reduced because you haven’t got the overhung load on the shafts in the motor,” he said.

“Instead, you’re getting the pulleys in closer and the load in closer to where the bearings are, which prolongs the life of equipment.”

