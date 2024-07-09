Eco-friendly power generation

Image: Atlas CEA

The Atlas Copco ZBP45, also known as the ZenergiZe, is a portable energy storage system designed for clean and quiet power generation.

Leveraging lithium-ion battery technology, its compact size and lightweight design make it ideal for noise-sensitive environments like urban and residential construction sites.

The ZBP45 significantly reduces fuel consumption and carbon emissions. With a single charge, it can provide power for over 12 hours, making it suitable for applications with variable loads or low-power needs. The unit can be charged from very low to full power in fewer than 60 minutes, helping to ensure operators don’t experience unnecessary downtime.

The ZBP45 can be used as a stand-alone source of power or in conjunction with other sources such as diesel, solar, mains power and wind.

Easy to use and maintain, the ZBP45 offers a versatile and eco-friendly solution for portable power needs.

This product showcase appeared in the July 2024 issue of Australian Mining.