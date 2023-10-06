Earthtrack Group launches Elion solar container kit

Earthtrack Group, a leading provider of sustainable industrial lighting solutions, has announced the launch of its Elion solar lighting container kit.

This innovative product offers a game-changing solution for off-grid lighting needs, emphasising quiet operation, emissions-free energy and environmental sustainability.

Constructed locally in Forrestdale, WA, the Elion solar lighting container kit is designed to address the increasing demand for clean and reliable off-grid lighting solutions across various industries including mining, construction, agriculture, remote communities and outdoor events.

This all-in-one solar power system harnesses the limitless energy of the sun, delivering exceptional benefits in noise reduction and lowering emissions.

The Elion solar lighting container kit operates in near silence, making it an ideal choice for areas where noise pollution is a concern.

Its advanced technology ensures quiet and efficient performance without the need for noisy generators, enhancing the comfort and well-being of users and surrounding communities.

The solar solution is 100 per cent emission-free, contributing to a healthier planet and cleaner air.

By harnessing the power of the sun, it reduces the carbon footprint of any operation while providing reliable and sustainable energy.

With the Elion solar lighting container kit, users can enjoy reliable lighting and power, even in remote or off-grid locations. This kit is a versatile solution that can be deployed quickly and easily to provide illumination.

Some key features of the Elion solar lighting container kit include:

• solar panels that efficiently capture sunlight and convert it into electricity

• a state-of-the-art energy storage system for continuous power supply, day or night

• high-performance LED lighting fixtures for superior brightness and energy efficiency

• durable and weather-resistant construction for long-lasting use in various environments

• a user-friendly control system for effortless operation and monitoring.

“We are excited to introduce the Elion solar lighting container kit to the market,” Earthtrack Group national sales manager David Abbott said.

“The kit has been developed in response to the many requests we have had for a reliable off-grid solution for container lighting within the mining industry.

“It’s a versatile solution that not only provides reliable lighting but also helps reduce noise pollution and emissions. We believe it will make a significant impact in various industries.”

Earthtrack Group is a leading provider of industrial lighting and solar solutions, dedicated to creating innovative products that reduce emissions and increase energy efficiency.