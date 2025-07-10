EACON enters into strategic collaboration with NHL

Image: EACON

EACON Mining Technology has recently entered into a strategic collaboration with North Hauler Joint Stock Co. (NHL) to advance both factory-fit and retrofit autonomy solutions for rigid dump trucks.

This partnership strengthens EACON’s position as an OEM-agnostic autonomy provider, offering flexible solutions for mixed fleets.

NHL is a leading manufacturer of off-highway mining trucks and components, specialising in research, development, production, and sales. Established in 1988 as a joint venture with US-based Terex Corporation, NHL offers a broad lineup, including TR series 32–100-tonne mechanical drive trucks and NTE series 120–400-tonne electric drive trucks.

Supporting the shift to sustainable mining, NHL is also developing low-emission models, including battery-electric, hybrid, and hydrogen-powered trucks. To date, NHL has delivered over 7000 trucks to more than 300 sites across 69 countries, providing reliable and innovative solutions to mining operations worldwide.

“We are pleased to partner with NHL to accelerate the global rollout of autonomous mining trucks,” EACON Mining Technology chief operating officer Elaine Jin said.

“Leveraging EACON’s proven ability to integrate with multiple truck brands, across both conventional and new energy powertrains, we will work together to deliver high-quality, flexible autonomy solutions tailored to diverse customer needs and complex site conditions.”

EACON and NHL will collaborate on both current and potential future projects – including retrofit autonomy for diesel models, and factory-fit solutions for battery-electric and cabless rigid dump trucks – aiming to accelerate autonomy adoption and provide flexible deployment options for mining customers.

By combining their respective strengths in the production of mining trucks and autonomous haulage systems (AHS), the two companies will work closely to ensure smooth, efficient implementation and deliver high-impact applications with strong performance and industry significance.

“As a leader in China’s traditional mining truck industry, NHL is making vigorous efforts to explore in terms of intelligence, greenness and internationalisation,” International Dept of NHL deputy manager Zhe Yang said.

“(We’re) committed to providing global open-pit mine customers with a new generation of environmentally friendly and intelligent mining truck products that are safe, efficient, reliable and durable. Cooperating with a leading company in the AHS technology field like EACON makes us fully confident in the safe and efficient operation of NHL intelligent mining trucks.”

EACON Mining Technology is committed to working closely with OEMs as a trusted partner. Its OEM-interoperable solution, ORCASTRA, integrates seamlessly with any fleet – regardless of model, brand, or size – making the shift to autonomy simple and scalable.

Through partnerships like this, EACON helps mining operations become safer, more efficient, and more sustainable, while creating long-term value for customers and the industry as a whole.