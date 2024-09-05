E15: A special delivery

With a payload of 16,500kg, parts, components, equipment, and maintenance personnel are transported safely throughout the mine. Image: Elphinstone

Choosing the right support vehicle for an underground mine can significantly increase the productivity of the fleet and reduce operational costs.

Elphinstone’s new range of E15 underground support vehicles is designed to thrive in the harshest underground hard rock mining environments.

The E15 is a highly configurable, 15-tonne nominal base platform, comprising an agitator (7m3), delivery truck, fuel and lube truck, and water tank for dust suppression.

The E15 Delivery is the second model in the series to be released, adding another application to the existing Elphinstone E10 (formerly WR810) and rapidly expanding the E15 support fleet with new configurations in development.

“We are expanding the range of applications to meet the underground support equipment requirements of our customers,” Elphinstone global sales and marketing manager Tim Mitchell said.

With a payload of 16,500kg, the E15 Delivery ensures parts, components, equipment, and maintenance personnel are transported safely and securely throughout the mine.

The 4.5m x 2.5m deck features a steel tread plate floor bordered by multiple tie-down points and provision for ratchet load binders. Dual-sided three-point access with high-visibility green handrails is enhanced with a cleverly designed removable guard rail system and onboard storage.

Other features include five storage compartments and a hand wash dispenser.

Safe and effective load handling

The Hiab X-HiDuo 092 crane features a rated lifting capacity of 8.8m and a 7.7m outreach, providing a reliable solution for day-to-day heavy lifting.

“Operated by manual lever control or wireless joystick remote, the operator can manoeuvre loads from a distance with built-in intelligence and automatic speed control for safe and effective load handling,” Mitchell said.

Safety features include emergency crane stops located on the manual control station, a wireless joystick remote and a programmed exclusion zone to prevent lifting over the operator cabin. The stabiliser legs manually pivot and extend, featuring levelling sensors and easy pack-up for safe transit.

Improved ride and manoeuvrability

An A-frame front axle suspension combined with the oscillating hitch and air-suspended seats delivers a high level of machine comfort to the operator and passengers.

An optional feature of the E15 is the front and rear hydraulic jacks. The front jacks operate with a park function to enable the operator to safely exit the cabin with the engine operating.

The rear jacks are used to level or lift the machine. All jacks can lift the machine off the ground for changing tyres.

The intelligent electronic speed control utilises a high-capacity electromagnetic driveline retarder, engine speed and the correct transmission gear to control speed while descending into the mine, hence reducing wear and tear on the service breaks, parts and components.

Ground-level serviceability

All service points are conveniently located at ground level for servicing.

Downtime during maintenance is reduced markedly on the E15 due to clever engineering and design features, incorporated with service personnel in mind.

Quick change air filters and 500-hour oil service intervals reduce downtime and keep machines in operation longer. A centralised onboard service centre includes fast fill, evacuation, and fluid sample points for analysis.

“Product support, parts and components are readily available through Elphinstone and our authorised Caterpillar dealers,” Mitchell said.

Tier 3 and Tier 4 final engine arrangements

The C7.1 ACERT Tier 4 final engine arrangement is optional, offering 151 kilowatts (kW) of power and adhering to European Union Stage V exhaust emission standards.

The C7.1 ACERT Tier 3 engine arrangement rated at 168kW is the standard option for less stringent emission regulations. Matched to the engine is a Cat five-speed (three-speed reverse) transmission fitted with a lock-up torque converter.

The on-board warning and protection system continuously checks all critical machine functions for early warning and fast fault finding, recorded for analysis.

Safety is a priority

Safety is one of the most important aspects of any piece of machinery employed in the mining world.

“The majority of key safety items on the E15 are mandatory base machine options,” Mitchell said.

Safety features include firewalls and heatshields, machine interlocks, and centralised isolation points. Optional features include an integrated fire suppression system and metallic fuel water separators made from a non-flammable material.

Emergency stops are fitted as standard inside the cabin, at ground level on the front left-hand side of the machine and located near the access ladders on the left and right hand side of the deck.

Front-mounted operator cabin

At 2.4m high, the low-profile front-mounted operator cabin features three-person seating, climate-controlled air conditioning, ergonomic central driving position with a clear 180-degree view, and a dial controller for the retarder, speed and implement controls.

Operator comfort and convenience are further enhanced with an air-cooled compartment for lunchbox storage, cupholders and smartphone charging ports.

Integrated into the operator station is ROPS/FOPS roll-over and falling object protection for the operator in compliance with Australian ISO standards.

The driver’s seat is a ‘T’ seat with air suspension, and the crew seats are a standard ‘T’ optional seat with air suspension.

Ideal for training purposes, the seating arrangement allows a complete crew to travel collectively rather than deploying an additional light vehicle for personnel transport.

Ergonomically designed machine controls are located nearby for the operator to control the machine functions with minimal effort. The result is greater concentration on vehicle operation, with reduced operator fatigue.

Oscillating hitch and articulation

The oscillating hitch provides superior operator comfort, four-wheel ground contact and reduced wear on the hitch and steering components.

“The E15’s oscillating platform prevents the transfer of rough conditions from the rear frame into the front frame,” Mitchell said.

“The benefit is a far superior ride by allowing the rear frame to oscillate and reduce stress on the hitch and frames.”

MINExpo 2024

With E15 Delivery and flat decks in production, the Elphinstone team is confident the E15 range will continue to grow in popularity among customers both in Australia and overseas.

“We’re looking forward to exhibiting on stand 13751 at MINExpo in Las Vegas this September,” Mitchell said.

“We’ll be displaying an E15 Delivery (with wireless remote crane and flat deck) and a MED210 mine extraction device used for extracting bogged or buried machinery underground.”

MINExpo will be held from September 20–24 in Las Vegas.

This feature appeared in the September 2024 issue of Australian Mining.