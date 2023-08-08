E-Pump range: Electric, efficient, energy saver

The E-Pump range, which comprises the E PAS and PAC electric models, offers an exciting electric, no CO2 emission alternative to diesel-powered surface dewatering pumps during pumping operations.
This allows customers to reduce their emission footprint and operate in emission-restrictive areas with no fuel consumption. While the PAC electric pumps, an open configuration range with a galvanised frame, will mostly address the North American market, the E PAS is designed with a canopy to meet customer needs.
Features and benefits
Fully electric self-priming pumping experience
The pump worksite is rapidly transforming into a low emission landscape. Atlas Copco is driving this change towards a no CO2 footprint during pumping operations with the new fully electric self- primping surface dewatering pump range. With decades of expertise in trusted pumping technology, Atlas Copco has made big leaps from the traditional pump to this evolved and reliable electric diaphragm pump.
Revolutionary design for energy efficient pumping
Did you think handling demanding flows with large solids could be this clean?
Equipped with advanced solid handling capabilities of up to 76mm, the E PAS as part of the E-Pump electric pump range is thoughtfully designed with an automatic self-priming system for intelligent, hassle-free pumping with progressive features for a wide range of applications.
With up to 40 per cent energy savings and up to 40 per cent lower total cost of ownership, this compact E-Pump range is big on savings and improved return on investment in surface pumping operations. Atlas Copco is focused on taking care of on-site pumping needs and are built to last in the toughest environments with low noise, no CO2 emissions when pumping and long-lasting performance. The pump operations come full circle with a high service quotient for uninterrupted pumping.
Applications:
- Sewage bypass
- Municipal bypass
- Civil construction
- Site dewatering
- Utilities
- Temporary industrial applications.
Find out more by downloading the resource below.