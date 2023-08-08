E-Pump range: Electric, efficient, energy saver

Did you think handling demanding flows with large solids could be this clean?

Equipped with advanced solid handling capabilities of up to 76mm, the E PAS as part of the E-Pump electric pump range is thoughtfully designed with an automatic self-priming system for intelligent, hassle-free pumping with progressive features for a wide range of applications.

With up to 40 per cent energy savings and up to 40 per cent lower total cost of ownership, this compact E-Pump range is big on savings and improved return on investment in surface pumping operations. Atlas Copco is focused on taking care of on-site pumping needs and are built to last in the toughest environments with low noise, no CO2 emissions when pumping and long-lasting performance. The pump operations come full circle with a high service quotient for uninterrupted pumping.