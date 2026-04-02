DynaPrime: Built for Australia’s SAG and large ball mills

DynaPrime is available for SAG mills, AG mills and primary ball mills. Image: Tega Losugen

The cost of lost production in SAG and large ball mills is measured in millions. Tega DynaPrime is the combination liner engineered to keep mills running longer and get them back online faster.

Conventional liner systems present a familiar set of problems for operators running SAG and ball mills from 28ft to 42ft and beyond. Premature failures, extended reline times due to lancing out steel liners, broken bolt failures, frequent unplanned shutdowns and relining schedules that consume valuable production time.

DynaPrime was designed to address these.

Engineered within the proven Tega DynaMax mill lining range, DynaPrime combines plates and lifters into a single composite unit. The technology in manufacturing and advanced polymers and high fracture toughened steel delivers exceptional durability under the most demanding grinding conditions. Large format and lower weight panels reduce the total number of components inside the mill which streamlines installation and significantly cuts relining time. Bolting from outside the mill further accelerates changeouts and improves safety by reducing the number of personnel required inside.

The example: a major gold and copper operation running a 40ft SAG mill at 4500 TPH. DynaPrime delivered measurable gains across every critical performance metric:

Wear life extended increased up to 85 per cent from 100-120 days to 183 days

Annual liner replacement shutdowns reduced from 3 to 2, with one full shutdown saved per year

Zero premature liner failures

Average throughput increase of 141 TPH, equivalent to 4.3 per cent higher annual production

Additional annual profit of approximately $US14M (~$A22M)

Specific energy consumption reduced by 4.1 per cent

Annual CO₂ emissions reduced by 2680 tonnes

DynaPrime is available for SAG mills, AG mills and primary ball mills. Contact Losugen on (08) 9414 7922 or visit tegaindustries.com.au for more information.