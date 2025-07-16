Dynamic asset management with RPMGlobal

AMT allows users to trial and test different scenarios to evaluate the best maintenance strategy for each machine while gaining real-time budget variance analysis. Image: RPMGlobal

RPMGlobal sheds light on why a proactive approach to asset management begins with dynamic lifecycle costing.

Mining companies are always looking for ways to maximise the performance of their fleets. However, every site is different and has specific requirements.

This is something RPMGlobal, a software solutions provider with more than 50 years’ experience, understands.

With headquarters in Queensland, RPMGlobal uses deep domain expertise to address the needs of miners in more than 125 countries.

One of the company’s flagship offerings is its AMT asset maintenance software, a digital solution that optimises maintenance strategies by providing real-time insights.

“AMT was introduced in 2002, originally developed for Caterpillar to manage complex maintenance contracts between OEM (original equipment manufacturer) dealers and customers,” RPMGlobal product manager – asset management Antonio Carioca told Australian Mining.

“The goal was to offer a dynamic and transparent system to manage asset maintenance and lifecycle costing at a component level. It was created by maintenance and finance professionals and has since evolved into a global standard for asset management in mining.”

Built for mining

Designed for the mining sector by industry experts, AMT uses dynamic lifecycle costing (DLCC), a method that regularly updates the lifecycle cost of every asset based on real-time maintenance and operational data from enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

“AMT is not just another CMMS (computerised maintenance management system) or ERP bolt-on,” Carioca said.

“It complements and enhances ERPs like SAP by providing specialised functionality that these systems lack and bespoke spreadsheets try, often poorly, to fill the gap.”

DLCC forecasts don’t only feature costs; they cover all maintenance requirements, including components, parts, availability and labour resources.

AMT measures component performance against an operation’s budget and allows users to analyse historical performance by failure mode, symptoms and cause of failure.

The software also possesses multiple versions of an asset’s maintenance strategy to perform predictive analysis without impacting the machine’s current strategy.

This allows users to trial and test different scenarios to evaluate the best maintenance strategy for each machine while gaining real-time budget variance analysis.

“It continuously adjusts the plan based on real-world occurrences, giving users accurate, real-time visibility into maintenance needs and budgets,” Carioca said.

“Align that with powerful ‘what-if’ scenario capabilities and extensive integration, and AMT is the ideal tool to manage all your maintenance needs, whether it’s right now or in five years’ time.

“It’s the de facto industry standard and helps operations manage costs, component rebuilds, equipment availability, and contract forecasting across a wide variety of fleets.”

Ease of use

AMT is available to use on a computer or mobile app, and is available in various forms, including AMT4SAP, AMT for OEMs, and AMT for contractors.

“While there are core AMT capabilities that are applicable to every customer, we also have specific ‘flavours’ of AMT,” Carioca said.

“OEMs and dealers use AMT for contract management, rebuild tracking, and quoting. Miners use it for budgeting, benchmarking and variance analysis, and contractors focus on quoting and maintaining high availability at low cost.

“Each of these could mix and match different modules and add features such as the mobile app or work management as needed. This segmentation ensures each group gets a solution tuned to their needs while still powered by the same DLCC core.”

RPMGlobal uses its decades-long expertise, implementation teams, data integration specialists, and on-site training capabilities to seamlessly integrate AMT at various mining sites.

“The system’s flexible architecture allows it to integrate with ERPs, historian data, and planning systems,” Carioca said. “There’s a strong focus on change management and user adoption.

“We have a dedicated deployment and customer success team with years of experience that ensures not only proper implementation but also sustainable adoption.”

A winning solution worldwide

AMT has seen great success around the globe, with the software being used to manage or track more than 60 per cent of the world’s large mining equipment.

“Customers often highlight improved maintenance forecasting accuracy, reduced unexpected failures, and greater confidence in budgeting,” Carioca said.

“One client mentioned they avoided millions of dollars in component overhauls in a single year due to AMT’s early warnings.”

Carioca said AMT complements and works alongside RPM’s other scheduling, planning, simulation and operations tools.

These include XECUTE, RPMGlobal’s short-term planning and execution solution; and XPAC, a mid-term and strategic scheduling tool that considers the unique characteristics of almost any mining operation.

“Since RPMGlobal acquired AMT via iSolutions in 2016, it has become a core part of RPM’s offering,” Carioca said.

“AMT helps bridge long-term plans with day-to-day execution by ensuring assets are available when needed. It’s a critical part of RPM’s digital mine ecosystem.”

Digitisation and automation are swiftly growing more and more popular across several industries.

In a bid to further transform operational efficiency, RPMGlobal is always adapting its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of the mining industry.

“RPMGlobal is embedding meaningful AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities into AMT to deliver practical, data-driven value,” Carioca said.

“For example, AMT Insights, which is released in August, will act as a built-in AI consultant, constantly analysing data to deliver actionable insights across strategies, work orders, and budgets.

“Looking ahead, AI will also support automated short-term planning, machine-learning-driven reliability forecasting, and intelligent data cleansing through the upcoming Data Tuner module.

“These enhancements will further reduce manual effort, sharpen decision-making, and maximise the benefits AMT delivers across the mining process chain.”

This feature appeared in the July 2025 issue of Australian Mining.