The thin, hard edge of the metal blade delivers high cleaning efficiency and long wear life. Image: Flexco

Flexco’s continuous blade cleaner is enhancing conveyor performance and reducing downtime.

Flexco’s continuous blade secondary (CBS) cleaner has been making significant strides in improving conveyor belt performance and material handling efficiency.

According to Flexco conveyor specialist Richard Bourne, one of the primary ways the cleaner differentiates itself is through its durability and adaptability.

“Flexco created the continuous blade secondary cleaner with a heavy-duty unsegmented blade for enhanced longevity and reduced maintenance,” Bourne told Australian Mining.

The blade features a steel backbone holding a carbide leading edge which is encapsulated in Flexco’s proprietary polyurethane to provide a long-wearing solution.

This innovative design offers sites a viable alternative to the commonly used P-type and R-type secondary cleaners.

Increased durability means Flexco’s CBS cleaner can be used in a broader range of applications, effectively addressing a common misconception that primary cleaners are always necessary, especially on high-speed belts. The CBS cleaner is even designed to be a viable replacement in some cases.

“Primary cleaners on balanced machines and overlanders often experience chattering when run dry without material,” Bourne said. “However, the CBS is specially engineered to combat chattering.

“In the field, we have replaced primary cleaners that were chattering with a CBS, and the chattering was eliminated.”

This reduction in chatter has a significant impact on belt durability and performance, especially in harsh environments like those found in Western Australia’s iron ore industry.

Beyond improved performance, the CBS cleaner enhances the installation process and integrates seamlessly with existing systems.

Bourne said the cleaner can be easily swapped into set-ups that accommodate standard secondary configurations.

“The CBS cleaner is designed for easy integration into secondary configurations where common secondary cleaners are used,” he said.

When it comes to maintenance, Bourne said, the CBS cleaner offers impressive longevity, often outperforming traditional set-ups.

The CBS cleaner has already proven its worth in several facilities along the north-west coast of Australia.

“In the iron ore sector, shutdowns are usually scheduled every 13 or 26 weeks,” he said. “With the CBS cleaner, the blade has been lasting through multiple shutdown periods.

“This is simply because of the design and quality of the blade.”

This durability directly translates to reduced downtime and lower maintenance costs, with inspections extending this even further when the cleaner remains in good condition.

Flexco has also prioritised worker safety in the design of the CBS cleaner, as it can be refurbished on stackers in-situ, minimising manual handling and reducing the need for multiple parts that can be mishandled during maintenance.

“With the CBS, it’s very, very minimal,” Bourne said, comparing it to older systems that require more extensive part replacements.

“The blade is secured with carriage bolts, allowing for quick and easy blade changes from a safe position at the side of the conveyor”.

Flexco is also looking to the future, with a focus on enhancing the CBS cleaner with upgrades. While details are still under wraps, Bourne suggested ongoing trials and customer feedback were driving future innovations.

One such improvement already being implemented is the option to switch from a flat blade to a curved option as belts wear and their profiles change.

The CBS curved blade features a 12mm rise from the edge to the centre of each blade – making it perfect for contouring to cupped belts, or belts with a thick top-cover that has worn out in a cupped shape over its life cycle.

Blades can also be easily interchanged from flat to curved as the belt wears.

In addition, Flexco is exploring the integration of the CBS cleaner with its new air tensioning system, which simplifies the process of maintaining optimal tension.

As the industry continues to prioritise safety and operational efficiency, Flexco’s continuous blade cleaner is positioned as a leading solution, delivering consistent performance, reduced maintenance costs, and improved safety outcomes across a wide range of applications.

This feature appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.