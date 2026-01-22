Duketon and Tropicana deliver record cash generation for Regis

Image: Westlight/stock.adobe.com

Regis Resources has capped off the December quarter with strong operational and financial results, confirming solid gold production and record cash generation as higher realised prices flowed through to earnings and the balance sheet.

The results confirmed gold production of 96,600 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $2839/oz, including $179/oz of non-cash stockpile drawdown costs.

The company’s Duketon operations produced 57,600 ounces of gold at an AISC of $3151/oz, while Tropicana – its joint venture project with AngloGold Ashanti Australia Limited – produced 39,000 ounces at an AISC of $2303/oz.

Gold sales for the quarter totalled 99,500 ounces, generating $641 million at an average realised price of $6436/oz.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $419 million, with Duketon contributing $231 million and Tropicana $188 million.

Regis paid a fully franked dividend of 5c per share, while cash and bullion as at 31 December 2025 stood at $930 million. This represented a record increase of $255 million over the quarter, after the payment of $38 million in dividends, $115 million in capital expenditure and $5 million invested in the McPhillamys project.

Regis Resources managing director Jim Beyer said the December quarter delivered another consistent and reliable operational performance across Duketon and Tropicana, translating into record cash and bullion generation and continued strengthening of the balance sheet.

He said the addition of the Buckingham–Wellington pit to the company’s production outlook meant the Duketon North operation now had scope to produce gold through to the end of FY31.

“Importantly, the strength of our operating performance and balance sheet supported the recommencement of fully franked dividend payments, with $38 million returned to shareholders during the period,” Beyer said.

“This return reflects our prudent approach to capital management as we continue to invest in value-accretive growth and maintain financial flexibility. We expect to release a formal capital management policy in conjunction with our half-year results in February.”

The company also reported its 12-month moving average lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) was 0.34 at the end of the December quarter, remaining well below the Western Australian gold industry average published by the WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.

In terms of growth outlook, Regis highlighted the development of 251,000 ounces of ore reserves at the Buckingham–Wellington open pit within Duketon North, expected to be mined over six years at strong forecast financial returns.

The company said drilling across Garden Well Underground, Beamish South, Rosemont Stage 3, Ben Hur and Tropicana continues to extend mineralisation and support a substantial pipeline of organic growth opportunities.