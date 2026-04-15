DryFlow pilot targets high-purity iron for green steel

DryFlow Magnetics technology machinery. Image: DryFlow

An Adelaide-based company has accelerated the deployment of a dry magnetic processing technology aimed at producing green steel-grade iron concentrate and recovering critical minerals.

DryFlow Magnetics said the technology could be a gamechanger for the global mining industry, enabling miners to extract high-purity iron concentrate and critical minerals from water-stranded assets.

The company is set to install its first commercial pilot plant at an active South Australian mine site, where it will trial production of Australia’s first high-purity iron ore concentrate. The pilot will be delivered in partnership with Peak Iron Mines at its Buzzard mine and Hawks Nest iron ore project.

DryFlow developed the technology in South Australia and completed a $10 million seed funding round in December 2025, backed by Orion Industrial Ventures, Virescent Ventures and Taronga Ventures. The company is now extending the round on the same terms and is engaging with family offices and private equity groups to fund the fabrication of additional plants.

The pilot plant announcement and follow-on investment round come as DryFlow continues to build commercial momentum, with interest from the US and research programs underway with major global miners.

The company said its waterless process has been extensively and independently validated on ores from across Australia, positioning it to support the development of a domestic green steel industry.

Conventional wet processing methods are both water and energy intensive, presenting challenges in Australia’s arid and remote iron ore regions.

DryFlow said its technology addresses these constraints by eliminating the need for process water.

Not-for-profit decarbonisation think tank the Superpower Institute has estimated Australia could upgrade its iron ore exports to higher-grade material for green iron, capturing a market worth $386 billion a year by 2060—more than three times the current value of the industry.

DryFlow chief executive officer Brett Boynton said the company’s technology is designed to unlock this opportunity.

“The green steel industry needs high purity iron ore concentrate, and right now Australia doesn’t produce it,” Boynton said.

“Our competitors in Brazil, Canada and Europe are all using wet processing technologies to produce high purity iron ore concentrates. That isn’t an option in Australia, but DryFlow’s technology changes the future for the industry.

“We can unlock billions of tonnes of stranded mineral resources and produce the exacting high grade iron ore concentrate steelmakers are switching to. By removing the need for process water, we also do it more efficiently, cost effectively and sustainably.

“This future proofs Australia’s largest industry. The technology is proven, the customers are there and the market is large and growing. It is now about how fast we can scale and deploy.”

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