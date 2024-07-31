Drive solutions for the bulk goods industry

NORD Drivesystems develops and produces scalable drive solutions for all sectors of the bulk goods industry. Image: NORD Drivesystems

Whether storing, conveying, weighing and dosing, or loading and unloading: NORD Drivesystems develops and produces scalable drive solutions for all sectors of the bulk goods industry.

The drives are individually tailored to the customised application, and offer high energy efficiency paired with a robust design.

Large temperature fluctuations, abrasive ambient media, rough operating conditions: Demanding ambient conditions are common in the bulk goods industry.

Drive systems used in this sector must be adequately resistant. At the same time, they should operate as energy efficiently as possible, provide easy maintenance and high reliability, and achieve a long service life. Different bulk goods require different plant arrangements that need customised drives.

Bulk goods handling from a single source with the NORD modular system

Being a long-time partner of the industry, NORD Drivesystems precisely knows the specific requirements of the bulk goods industry.

The drive specialist globally supports operators of systems for storing, conveying, weighing, dosing, loading and unloading of bulk goods with optimised drive solutions, profound application expertise and technical support.

The powerful drive systems are characterised by maximum reliability, safety and robustness, and ensure smooth operation even in the harshest ambient conditions.

Fully featured NORD drive solutions based on a modular system, consisting of frequency inverter, motor, gear unit, couplings, and brakes are selected as the basis. They are combined with solutions individually developed and designed according to customer requirements.

Ultimate reliability thanks to the UNICASE housing concept

NORD manufactures all gear units – even the industrial gear units up to 282 kNM (kilonewtons) – with a UNICASE housing. An enclosed gear unit housing, which combines all elements of the gear unit is produced from a single piece of material.

All bearing points are integrated in the housing block so that there are no sealing surfaces, which are subject to torque and radial loads. This way, the NORD gear units achieve a longer bearing life than gear casings manufactured from jointed parts and ensure efficient power transmission and high tolerance for peak loads and impacts.

Large low-friction roller bearings ensure extremely high axial and radial load capacities; high-precision axis alignment ensures quiet running.

Energy efficient, reliable, future-proof

NORD drives are highly reliable, have a long life, are easy to maintain and have a low energy consumption. They thereby help to reduce operating costs and minimise carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions. The system solutions also meet the requirements for Industry 4.0 applications, and their integrated PLC (programmable logic controller) functionality allows for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.

For more information, visit the NORD Drivesystems website.