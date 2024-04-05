Drilling down

ELGi has over 400 air compressor products in its portfolio. Image: ELGi

Developments in ELGi’s Drill series of air compressors have provided the mining industry with more efficiency and reliability than ever before.

With more than six decades of experience, ELGi knows a thing or two about what makes the mining sector tick. From its humble beginnings in 1960, the air compressor manufacturer has been a hit in the industry with its suite of advanced solutions.

The company now has more than 400 air compressor products in its portfolio, but that doesn’t mean it’s resting on its laurels.

Back in May 2023, ELGi undertook a sizeable task: bringing new developments to its Drill series of air compressors.

“Inconsistent and extreme operating conditions make drilling a very demanding industry,” ELGi said. “The Drill series diesel-powered skid-mounted portable compressors have been designed to meet the challenges of this industry when it comes to delivering superior power, performance and reliability.

“Finding utilisation in a diverse range of drilling applications, the PG 900S to PG 1250S Drill series models have recently undergone several design developments.”

The updated Drill air compressors boast a number of new features, including a weld-free air intake system.

“The weld-free air intake system has three-stage air filtration to ensure clean air enters the compressor with minimal pressure drop,” ELGi said.

“This has enhanced operational reliability and extended the life of the compressor parts.”

This three-stage system keeps dust out of the compressor and engine, working alongside mesh protection to increase operational life.

“This makes the Drill series particularly suited for operations in dusty environments,” ELGi said.

The control panel on the Drill series now features an LED light to make use easier. The intuitive controller integrates all main instrument controls and monitoring systems.

“The operational condition of the system can be easily determined, and all system warnings and clearly displayed,” ELGi said.

“A range of further design developments has additionally contributed to enhanced safety features, improved serviceability and a more compact solution that has a much smaller footprint.”

ELGi has also included its rotary screw airend in the Drill series.

This set-up works by taking air into the rotary screw compressor and passing through a filter to remove suspended particles. The filtered air then goes in the airend, which is the heart of the rotary screw compressor. As the rotors turn, they progressively compress the trapped pockets of the air and the compressed air is discharged at the outlet of the airend.

“The unique design reduces pressure losses and increases efficiency,” ELGi said. “In addition, the rotors ensure energy-efficient compressed air supply for all demanding applications, with higher flow and better specific fuel consumption.

“Better maintenance intervals and best-in-class warranty further assure an overall low cost of ownership.”

ELGi’s commitment to the industry is a key reason customers keep coming back to the company for their air compressor needs.

“The complete Drill series from ELGi assures faster drilling and better drilling averages from a compact, robust and rugged package,” ELGi said.

“With free air delivery from 600 to 1500 cubic feet per metre, the powerful Drill series offers a reliable, fuel- and energy-efficient supply of compressed air, designed to operate in the most demanding of environments.”

This feature appeared in the April 2024 issue of Australian Mining.