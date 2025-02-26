Dredge Robotics expands workforce as demand for innovative mining solutions grows

Image: Dredge Robotics

As the mining sector continues to embrace cutting-edge automation and efficiency-driven solutions, Dredge Robotics is leading the way with world-first robotic dredging technology.

To meet increasing demand, the company is expanding its team and recruiting skilled operators to join its mission of transforming industrial water asset maintenance.

Dredge Robotics’ advanced remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) enable mining and industrial clients to clean and maintain critical water assets without downtime, eliminating costly shutdowns and improving operational efficiency.

With clients across mining, government, industrial, manufacturing, processing and wastewater sectors, the company’s impact is growing rapidly – creating exciting career opportunities for those looking to work at the cutting edge of technology.

“This is more than just a FIFO job – it’s a long-term career pathway,” Dredge Robotics said.

“We’re looking for mechanically or electrically minded individuals who want to be part of something groundbreaking. Our operators don’t just work with heavy machinery – they pilot robots, solve complex challenges and play a direct role in shaping the future of industrial maintenance.”

Dredge Robotics is seeking both entry-level and experienced professionals, offering comprehensive training and clear progression pathways into technical, supervisory and project management roles. The role provides an attractive two weeks on, two weeks off roster, with all hours – including breaks – paid, along with superannuation on all hours worked.

Applicants should have a background in heavy industry, with a passion for problem-solving and a willingness to work across diverse sites and industries. Essential tickets include a heavy rigid licence, working at heights, confined space and first aid, with the opportunity to obtain any missing qualifications before starting.

With unrivalled technology, a dynamic work environment and career growth opportunities, this role presents a rare chance to be part of a pioneering team at the forefront of robotics in mining.

For more information, visit the Dredge Robotics website, apply on Seek or email employment@dredgerobotics.com.au

