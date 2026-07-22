Dowdens Group, a member of the AxFlow Group, is a Queensland-based fluid handling and industrial solutions business with a practical, site-focused approach to solving complex operating challenges.

From pumping and water treatment through to pneumatic equipment, industrial products and site services, Dowdens Group brings together specialist capability across its businesses, including Dowdens Pumping & Water Treatment, Dowdens Industrial Products and Emerald Air Starters & Equipment. With roots dating back to 1973 and locations across Queensland, the group has built its reputation by supporting mining, agriculture, industrial, commercial and infrastructure customers with engineered solutions, service capability, and local technical support.

Today, Dowdens Group remains focused on more than supplying equipment, continuing business to search the globe for technologies that can help Australian operations approach water, waste, dewatering, and site productivity challenges differently. By combining global technology, trusted supplier partnerships, local engineering, workshop, service and field expertise, Dowdens Group is helping customers improve reliability, reduce downtime, and find smarter, more sustainable ways to keep operations moving.

For more information, visit dowdensgroup.com.au

One thing worth flagging: in the Dowdens copy, “continuing business to search the globe” reads awkwardly and may be a typo in the source, possibly meant to be “continuing to search the globe”. I’ve transcribed it as it appears.

Booth: 0S118