Donaldson Company: A commitment to Australian manufacturing and sustainability

Image: Donaldson Australasia

As industries reflect on the trend of Australian manufacturers relocating offshore, it’s vital to highlight the exceptional resilience of local industry.

While sectors like mining and agriculture are the backbone of Australia’s economy – showcasing strength in resource extraction and food production – manufacturing competitiveness often falls short. However, Donaldson Company stands out as a beacon of commitment to Australian manufacturing.

Since 1963, Donaldson has been a trusted partner in Australia, initially collaborating with Clae Engine Sales for local distribution.

In 1973, responding to a request from the Wyong City Council, Donaldson relocated its operations to the New South Wales central coast, creating valuable local jobs. The Lucca Road site has since expanded significantly to meet the increasing demand for high-quality filtration products.

Today, Donaldson employs over 200 people in its 5100m² manufacturing facility and an adjacent 16,500m² distribution centre. As an employer of choice, Donaldson offers robust career development pathways across diverse roles, fostering talent and expertise within the community.

Manufacturing in Australia gives Donaldson a competitive edge, ensuring flexibility and supply continuity for its heavy-duty air filters; vital components for the mining, construction, agriculture, and transport sectors.

Its customers benefit from tailored air filters, including the industry-leading UltraWeb HD media designed for the harshest high-dust environments, as well as flame-retardant elements to protect rural fire brigades.

The industry recognises that heavy-duty air filters occupy significant cubic volume yet are lightweight. A standard 40-foot high-cube shipping container typically holds less than 2,000 kg of finished air filters.

By prioritising local manufacturing, Donaldson minimises the environmental impact associated with shipping containers that transport little more than air. Over the past five years, the Wyong facility has produced heavy-duty mining air filters equivalent to 4500 twenty-foot shipping containers, over 26km when lined up; underscoring its commitment to Australian industry.

Currently, approximately 70 per cent of all Donaldson-branded air filters sold in Australia are manufactured right here, accounting for 90 per cent of their total value.

This commitment to local production is complemented by Donaldson’s sustainability goals, exemplified by the installation of the largest solar array permitted in the city council region. This initiative returns an estimated 411,000 kWh (kilowatt-hour) of green electricity to the grid annually and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 450 to 500 tonnes each year.

Moreover, Donaldson’s packaging reflects its sustainability ethos, utilising 100 per cent recycled paper or kraft cardboard, both of which are recyclable through standard services.

Investment in innovation remains a priority, with the recent commissioning of a locally designed dual dispense system enhancing the production efficiency of radial seal elements by over 80 per cent while minimising waste.

Additionally, Donaldson is implementing the Manhattan Warehouse Management System, improving transparency, pick efficiency and accuracy for our staff and customers.

Donaldson is not just committed to quality manufacturing; its dedicated to sustainable practices that benefit the community and environment.

To learn more about Donaldson’s range of Australian made filtration, consult your local Donaldson field specialist or visit the Donaldson website.