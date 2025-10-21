Donald gains major project status

Image: Joaquin Corbalan P/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government has granted major project status to Astron’s Donald rare earth and mineral sands project in Victoria, recognising its significance and its potential contribution for economic growth for the country.

The designation, awarded through the Major Projects Facilitation Agency (MPFA), recognises projects with an estimated investment exceeding $50 million that contribute to strategic government priorities, economic growth, industry development and regional employment.

“We are delighted the Australian Government has recognised the national significance of the Donald project through this major project status designation,” Astron managing director Tiger Brown said. “This support will streamline our engagement with federal agencies and accelerate our pathway to development.

“The Donald project will create significant employment opportunities and deliver long-term economic benefits to the Wimmera region of Victoria. At the same time, it will strengthen Australia’s sovereign capability in critical minerals and advanced technology supply chains.”

Located in Victoria’s Murray Basin near Minyip and Donald, the Donald project is poised to become a globally significant source of critical minerals. The project boasts a total mineral resource of 1.81 billion tonnes with a planned 58-plus-year mine life, spanning two development phases.

The resource will produce zirconium, titanium and rare earth elements including neodymium and praseodymium, materials essential for clean energy technologies, defence and advanced manufacturing.

Donald Project Pty Ltd, trading as Donald Mineral Sands (DMS), is developing the project, which is a joint venture between Astron and US critical minerals producer Energy Fuels.

DMS has emphasised a commitment to responsible land use, progressive rehabilitation and sustainable economic contributions to regional Victoria throughout the project lifecycle.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.