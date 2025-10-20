DomeShelter named finalist in Pinnacle Awards 2025

Image supplied by DomeShelter Australia

DomeShelter Australia has been announced as a finalist in the AIM WA Pinnacle Awards 2025 for Customer Experience Excellence, recognising organisations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to their customers and communities.

This acknowledgment, the company said, reflects their dedication to delivering fit-for-purpose shelter solutions backed by trust, agility, and reliability.

The company’s approach places customers at the centre of every decision — from design, engineering and manufacturing through to delivery and after-sales support.

“Being recognised for Customer Experience Excellence reinforces what drives our team every day — doing the right thing by our customers,” DomeShelter director Trevor Fawkes said.

“It’s not just about delivering quality structures, it’s about ensuring every client feels confident and supported throughout their journey with us.”

Founded in regional Western Australia, DomeShelter Australia has grown to become a trusted name in Engineered Shelter Solutions used worldwide across mining, defence, industrial and agricultural sectors.

Its consistent focus on service, responsiveness, and innovation has earned the company a reputation for excellence and long-term customer relationships.

The winners of the AIM WA Pinnacle Awards will be announced on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

