Dispelling myths surrounding LPG

LPG powers a wide array of applications across residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Image: Supagas.

From versatility to sustainability, Australian Mining unpacks common misconceptions about LPG and highlights its critical role in Australia’s energy future.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is integral to Australian life, powering more than two million homes and countless businesses across the nation. Yet despite its ubiquity, several misconceptions about LPG persist.

From questions of cost to concerns about safety, these misunderstandings can prevent individuals and organisations from realising LPG’s full potential as a reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy source.

With cost-of-living concerns front of mind, it’s more important than ever to separate fact from fiction to offer a clearer picture of LPG’s advantages and its future in Australia’s evolving energy landscape.

Versatility and reliability

One common misconception is that LPG is a niche or secondary energy source. In reality, LPG powers a wide array of applications across residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

In households, LPG is essential for heating, cooking, and hot water systems. In rural Australia, it serves as a vital resource for businesses where extending natural gas pipelines is impractical.

This versatility is paired with reliability. Unlike electricity, which can leave households and businesses in the dark during outages, LPG continues to function, ensuring uninterrupted energy for essential tasks.

Cost-effectiveness compared to alternatives

Another myth is that LPG is prohibitively expensive compared to electricity or natural gas. However, when examining operational costs and price stability, LPG often proves to be the more economical choice. Electricity prices in Australia are notoriously volatile, subject to market fluctuations and demand surges.

By contrast, LPG prices remain relatively stable, offering businesses and home owners predictability in budgeting. Additionally, its efficiency in delivering energy can lead to significant cost savings over time. This is particularly compelling in states like Victoria and the ACT, where natural gas is being phased out in favour of more sustainable alternatives.

Addressing safety concerns

Safety remains a top priority for LPG providers, yet outdated perceptions persist about its risks. Modern LPG systems are designed and installed to meet rigorous Australian Standards (AS1596), minimising hazards and ensuring safe operation. Advances in tank technology have also significantly reduced the risk of leaks or other issues, debunking fears rooted in older practices or anecdotal incidents.

Supagas ensures safety by equipping its systems with advanced safety features and ensuring compliance with the latest regulations. This proactive approach not only safeguards users but also bolsters confidence in LPG as a safe and practical energy solution.

Sustainability and emissions

As the world moves toward a low-carbon future, some may wonder how LPG fits into the equation. Surprisingly, LPG offers distinct environmental advantages over many traditional fuels. It emits up to 35 per cent less carbon dioxide than coal and 15 per cent less than oil, making it a viable option for reducing carbon footprints while maintaining energy independence.

In Australia, where states are targeting net-zero emissions between 2045 and 2050, LPG offers a transitional energy solution that aligns with national and global sustainability goals. Its lower emissions profile and efficient combustion make it a valuable asset during this time of transition.

Breaking myths for a smarter future

Understanding the realities of LPG’s safety, cost-efficiency, and sustainability can empower Australian consumers and businesses to make more informed energy decisions. LPG is not just a stopgap measure; it’s a long-term, adaptable energy source capable of meeting diverse needs without compromising reliability or environmental responsibility.

Supagas, with its “Yes We Can” ethos, is at the forefront of delivering high-quality LPG solutions that support millions of Australians every day.

Want to learn more about the role LPG can play in your home or business? Watch the video below to see how Supagas is shaping Australia’s energy future with safe, efficient, and sustainable solutions.