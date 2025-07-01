Image: AMS

Dimetix has been developing and manufacturing laser distance sensors for more than 20 years.

As a proud Swiss company, Dimetix aims for the highest possible quality, resulting in unique, accurate long-distance sensors – the solution that provides applications for the most accurate demands for measurement.

With Dimetix, even your most challenging applications can be realised due to its technical application support available to all our customers.

Dimetix’s products measure distances of up to 500m, with an accuracy of ±1 millimeter. Each sensor includes the majority of features, so selecting the sensor that is right for you is easy. Sensors are also always available in stock, which guarantees the shortest delivery times.

D-series

The D-series Dimetix laser distance sensors are at the forefront of Dimetix’s continuous development and innovation.

They measure long distances with the highest precision, reliability and speed, even in the most difficult situations. The D-series can measure on dark surfaces – even in exterior applications with solar irradiation.

With this series, which is now available in a new modern design, Dimetix has expanded its product range with a device, that has an output rate of one kilohertz.

The Dimetix laser distance measuring devices are being used in a variety of industries, such as metal, wood, hydro-tech, railways, paper, mining, glass, process, transport and automotive and cranes.

