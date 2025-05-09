Digital transformation in mining with private 5G networks

Image: Colterlec

Each year, the mining industry sees a growing demand for wireless data transmission as it accelerates digital transformation and moves toward intelligent mining operations.

In fact, “going wireless” has become a key enabler of automation and operational efficiency in modern mining. In key regions promoting smart mining, local governments have already allocated specific frequencies for 5G private networks.

These regions include the US (n48), Germany (n77), Australia (n77), Japan (n79), South Korea (n79), and Taiwan (n79). The frequencies are reserved for specific regions to avoid wireless instability caused by interference from public networks.

Additionally, the frequencies of telecom providers are leveraged for private 5G networks in certain regions, like China.

According to the private 5G network market size, share & trends analysis report (2023), the private 5G network market will grow from $US2 billion in 2023 to $US36 billion by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51 per cent.

These projections show a positive outlook and substantial market potential for private networks, justifying increased investment.

Leading global electronic device brands and manufacturers worldwide are already developing their own 5G-specific equipment, such as central units (CUs), distributed units (DUs), and radio units (RUs), as part of the open radio access network (ORAN) framework.

The market’s recognition of the extensive applications of 5G and the development of its architecture are driving this trend. And, one of the primary applications is private 5G.

The transformative benefits for industries

Current private 5G applications in smart mining include wireless control of heavy machinery such as drilling rigs and haul trucks, as well as support for autonomous transport systems like driverless mining trucks, robotic inspection units, conveyor monitoring systems, gas sensor data streaming, worker safety alarms, and automated environmental monitoring.

Many industrial 5G gateways available in the market tend to highlight their compatibility with various interfaces, most often resulting in more intricate equipment designs and larger dimensions.

However, this focus fails to consider the demand from mining customers for energy-efficient compact 5G devices.

As the mining industry advances towards industry 4.0, private 5G networks are becoming a cornerstone for next-generation operations.

From autonomous haulage to worker safety systems and real-time monitoring in remote environments, private 5G enables a smarter, more agile, and secure mining ecosystem.

Moxa’s contributions—such as its CCG-1500 Series of compact, energy-efficient gateways—help mining operators overcome connectivity barriers with rugged, high-performance solutions.

Combined with network management tools, industrial-grade redundancy, and specialised accessories, Moxa enables mines to safely and confidently embrace the power of 5G.

Please click here to view more about Moxa private 5G cellular gateways CCG-1500 Series and for more information please contact Colterlec.